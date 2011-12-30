MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA – After months of being unable to get TV to cover him, Rick Santorum was having trouble hearing his own voice, what with all the TV covering him. He had arrived for a “town hall” session Friday night at a restaurant on a shopping strip here followed by the same media horde that had crowded into his previous stop, a sports bar in Ames where he had arrived for a photo op with Iowa State fans watching their team in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl (don’t ask.)

The media pack wasn’t a problem for Santorum at the sports bar, other than the fact it was ticking off the hundreds of Cyclone fans who cared a lot more about the game than the caucuses (“Hey, there’s a game going on!” fans hollered more than once at the guys with the booms). After all, all Santorum was doing at the sports bar was ordering some wings and donning his new Cyclones gear (his aides pressed a jersey on him, but he instead insisted on a sweater vest in the team’s red and gold colors.) But the pursuing throng was more of a problem at the restaurant, because Santorum was supposed to actually talk to voters who had gathered there to see him and they and the cameras couldn’t all fit into the small room set aside for the event, and he had no mike to amplify himself. Instead, the restaurant TVs were switched to C-SPAN, which was covering the event, so that people in the larger spillover room could hear him that way. Except the broadcast lagged behind him, and so he had his own voice in the room, trailing behind him as he spoke. “Am I hearing myself in the background?” he said, shaking his head at the odd handicap.

Not that he minded. Santorum is conspicuously thrilled by his turn in the spotlight, like the kid in the after-school movie who thinks no one likes him and comes home to the sudden light and roar of the surprise party. And indeed, the boomlet we are witnessing may be the most fantastical yet this season, the ultimate proof of media fickleness, circa 2011. Consider: For months, Santorum was the guy down at the end of the debate stage complaining, plaintively and justifiably, about being shut out of the discussion. Now, in a matter of days, he has become the guy whose arriving Dodge Ram truck sets off the mad dash of a half-dozen cameramen from the front of the sports bar to the rear to capture the exit from the vehicle; who grins through a Carl Cameron interview on Fox News as a dozen reporters crane for snippets; who arrives at the next stop with Mark Halperin tumbling out of the Ram beside him.

What will come of it? This year has proven what a fool’s game even four-day predictions are, and I’ve learned, after several of these cycles, to be wary of media-generated momentum. After all, most of the people in that jam-packed sports bar were going to be watching the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 3, not going to caucuses; it was the cameras, not the crowd, that were making Santorum seem like a sensation. For now, then, I’ll stick to a quick primer on what Santorum is presenting to the voters who have been paying attention, because I’m realizing that my assumptions, and those of many others in the pack, have been somewhat off in that regard.