Leave aside for now the hypocrisy of this attack and consider how remarkable it is that the man who came into the race as the anti-Romney, who seemed to truly relish going after the well-born Bostonian, is giving a stump speech in the closing days of the Iowa caucus that leaves Romney out of the picture entirely. (Nate Silver made a good point on this today: "In turning his attention to Mr. Santorum and to socially conservative voters, Mr. Perry may have helped to entrench his status as a second-tier candidate, competing for a fraction of the electorate that can help a candidate to win Iowa but becomes less relevant outside of it. By contrast, Mr. Perry’s peak in national polls in September had been associated with a low ebb for Mr. Romney, suggesting that at least some voters were choosing between them as nationally viable front-runners.")

Perry actually improves slightly when it comes time for questions, when he can no longer rely on the notes. But his answers did little but offer reminders of the moments that have brought him low. A question about spending led him to declare, "I don't have any idea why we have a Department of Energy." (No mention of the other two on the list...) A question about immigration led him to defend his support for in-state tuition for illegal immigrants, which has proved so devastating to him in Iowa, even though the questioner did not bring up the tuition point. There was an odd moment when a man got up to complain about the lack of cooperation he has gotten from Texas officials in dealing with a custody fight over his granddaughter. Perry promised to look into it; if nothing else, then, this ill-fated campaign may end up helping that man.

For really, what is the point now? Perry is planning to skip New Hampshire, where he never got off the ground despite the debatable efforts of his ousted chief strategist, New Hampshire native David Carney, and instead head straight for South Carolina, where he kicked off his campaign in happier days back in August. But as many conservatives are pointing out, this will only guarantee that the anti-Romney vote will remain splintered until it's too late, guaranteeing that the flip-flopper whom Perry seems to hold in genuine scorn will waltz to the nomination. Watching Perry, I couldn't help but wonder whether he will decide to hang it up before then; I thought back to the people in Texas who told me they were surprised that he had decided to run for president, that he had seemed content with the empire he had built for himself in Austin. An embarrassing showing in Iowa for the man who has only known victories might just be enough to send him back to the comforts of home, though there will be the awkwardness of explaining to all those cronies, er, supporters, why so little came of the millions they provided him with.

Closing his stump speech, Perry made a blatant play for the religious vote: "I think about the Prophet Isaiah. As God was asking who shall I send, who will go for us, Isaiah said, here I am, send me." But the more apt biblical metaphor came at the start of his speech, when he made a quip about separating the sheep from the goats. Rick Perry may not be sharpest knife in the butcher's shop, but he is, as everyone in Texas told me, plenty canny about politics, and he surely knows at this point that, in the campaign of 2012, a sheep he is not.