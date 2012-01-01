COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA -- There's a wonderful video clip floating around of Mitt Romney during his 1994 Senate campaign, going into a beleaguered greasy spoon restaurant in Waltham, Mass. He walks into the dim main room and exclaims, "My goodness! What's going on here today? Look at this! This is terrific!" Except it wasn't terrific at all -- it was a smattering of older folks sitting bent over their cups of coffee, most seated all by themselves, barely reacting to Romney's noisy entrance.

I thought of that video these past two days, because Romney uses pretty much the same sort of exclamation now on entering his events. Arriving in the hotel foyer in Sioux City on New Year's Eve, it was: "What a sight this is! Oh, this is so much fun. My goodness, does this city always do this when we come to town?" When he moved into the main event room, it was: "You're kind to be here tonight. On New Year's Eve. Gosh. Isn't that something?" Granted, the events are considerably more crowded than that coffee shop, filled with people happier to see him, but somehow the echo of that Waltham declaration makes his giddy enthusiasm now seem something less than fully genuine. It doesn't help matters that these lines are being spoken, like all of Romney's lines, at a speed that is several RPMs too fast, which prevents him from being able to even pretend that he is fully absorbing the scene in front of him before he declaims on the wonderfulness of it all.

Surely, his advisers have told him many times to try and slow things down, but it's not sticking. With his mercifully brief stint in Iowa coming to a close, Romney is moving fast and mailing it in. In Sioux City, he spoke for only 25 minutes; in Council Bluffs tonight, he spoke for less than 20, racing through his stump speech and leaving without taking questions from the attendees, some of whom had spent considerable time waiting outside in the cold winds that blew in over the weekend. He clearly is feeling peachy about how things have turned out for him in Iowa, the state that crippled him last time but where Rick Santorum, with all his momentum, will be hard pressed to pull off a Huckabee-level upset. And even if he were to, so what? He's not going anywhere, just as Huckabee didn't last time, and instead of John McCain waiting in New Hampshire to capitalize on a weakened Romney, there's only Jon Huntsman.

But watching Romney, I found myself looking past the caucuses and the primaries and assessing his pitch as a general election message, because that is essentially what it is evolving into -- his vision of an "opportunity society" standing against Obama's "entitlement society" where the government wants to "make America more like a European welfare state...where the government's role is to take from some and give to others." As overstated as that is, it is the predictable way for a Republican nominee to frame this election. What strikes me listening to Romney, though, is what an imperfect messenger he is for what he also calls the "merit society." For starters, it would help a lot if the person making the declaration that we are not a "nation limited by the circumstances of our birth" was not someone who started life...at the very top. Romney's attempts to skirt this fact are comical. In Sioux City, he referred to his father, the CEO of American Motors and later governor of Michigan, as "a guy who made Ramblers," as if George Romney was right there on the line. Likewise, when describing his "opportunity society," he tries to place himself in the masses who enjoy the trickle-down benefits of success. "I believe in an America where...education, hard work , risk-taking and dreaming and maybe a little luck can produce extraordinary results and rewards which are generated not only for the people who achieve them but for the rest of us, who work for them," he said in Sioux City. Rest of us??