In the future, elevated national poll numbers would not free any candidate from the tedious necessity of visiting all 99 Iowa counties. And then going back again. Even super-star candidates would cut short town meetings at their own peril, since nothing is as important as answering another run-on conspiracy-theory-driven question from an Iowa voter. In fact, every candidate trailing in the pre-caucus polls and ignored by the press corps would in the future invoke the Santorum precedent. Instead of waving tattered copies of the 1948 Chicago Tribune proclaiming, “DEWEY BEATS TRUMAN,” underdog candidates would hold aloft the front-page of Wednesday’s Des Moines Register ballyhooing the Santorum sweep.

Newt Gingrich Resurrected (Yet Again). Even if he is not the globe-girdling historical figure of his own fantasies, the former House speaker may be enough of a unique case to defy glib conclusions if he finishes in the top tier in Iowa. It would take more than a Gingrich re-ascension in Iowa to convince political insiders that, as a general rule, candidates can survive an unanswered barrage of attack ads.

Any Gingrich rebound from his fourth-place finish in the final Des Moines Register poll could well be attributed to the advanced age—ahem, chronological maturity—of Iowa caucus-goers. In 2008, nearly three-quarters of Iowa Republicans who attended the caucuses were more than 45 years old. What that means is that they were old enough to remember the heady 1994 days for conservatives when Gingrich won back the House. A candidate with that kind of historical pedigree just may miraculously survive the downward pull of political gravity.

Gingrich’s survival would, of course, also point to the enduring potency of debates in an increasingly nationalized campaign. But even if Gingrich sweeps Iowa, it is doubtful whether any future candidate would emulate Newt’s summer sabbatical on a Greek cruise or beg Tiffany’s to grant a six-digit jewelry credit line.

Rick Perry Survives. As Alec MacGillis reported from Iowa, the three-term Texas governor even now is stumbling and bumbling his way through a 10-minute stump speech. If Perry somehow manages to escape Iowa with his reputation intact, it would be a signal that personal campaigning has become an over-rated skill, beloved by political reporters but increasingly irrelevant to actual voters. Over-matched in debates, Perry has only one major weapon in his campaign arsenal—looking rugged and sounding compelling in 30-second commercials. If, against the odds, that somehow works for Perry, then America might as well move to a national primary in which voters only see the candidates on their TV screens.

Michele Bachmann Survives. At this point, Bachmann’s only role in Iowa is to save the institution that vaulted her onto the cover of Newsweek. If Bachmann, bedeviled by meager crowds and dwindling poll numbers, finishes at the bottom of the caucus six-pack, it will sound the death knell for the ludicrously over-hyped Iowa Straw Poll that she won back in August. Getting rid of the Straw Poll—which, incidentally, destroyed the otherwise plausible candidacy of Tim Pawlenty—would be a selfless act of public service by Bachmann, though probably not a gesture that she intended.

In fact, the dramatic rise and fall of Bachmann serves as a reminder that all presidential campaigns follow their own rules and rhythms. And that is why the only caucus-night advice from this corner is skepticism when the TV pundits offer grand over-arching theories based on the voting behavior of little more than 100,000 Iowa Republicans.

