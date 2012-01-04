CHAUCER PLAGIARIZED MUCH of The Canterbury Tales, and most of Shakespeare’s narratives existed long before he put ink to paper. Adaptation and reinvention run alongside the greatest artistic pursuits, and it has long been a skill of fine artists to steal for the purpose of making something better and different. It is especially daring, though, to try and rewrite Shakespeare. Many have done so: Endgame, Samuel Beckett’s apocalyptic reimagining of King Lear, is so different from the original play that you have to squint to find the tyrant, just as Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead capitalizes on the most significant themes of Hamlet while remaining an original and independent work. An adaptation must be recognizable, paying homage to its source, but it must also be its own.

In the preface to his new book, David Snodin acknowledges the weight of the task before him. “This is a work of fiction,” he writes, “inspired by another work of fiction, which was probably inspired by a still earlier piece of fiction.” He asks readers to “indulge me in the liberties taken by my imagination,” and reminds us that Shakespeare is a “matchless muse.” A lack of confidence can be endearing, but this book’s key weaknesses are visible on its first page. A work deserves adaptation when an author believes that he can successfully rework it for some additional benefit. Snodin’s attempt lacks, first and foremost, the effort to connect the new tale with the old. The most profound themes of Othello are muddled and lost, while the only intentional changes to the text seem to be linguistic. Snodin chooses a slangy, modern vernacular for his book, yet the story is still set in sixteenth-century Italy. (This decision is most jarring in the words of servants, who drop letters and use contracted words like “ain’t.” Also puzzling is the speech of Bianca, who in the play uses the same elevated language as the Venetians yet in the novel sounds like a non-native English speaker.)

Iago splits its narrative between the first person diary of Gentile Stornello, a troubled intellectual son of the Venetian nobility who laments his lack of athletic ability and walks around quoting Dante, and the third person account of the search for the escaped Iago. There is a Capulet-Montague split between the Stornellos (Desdemona’s family) and the Malipieros, another equally wealthy Venetian family. The state-appointed interrogator, who prefers psychological to physical torture and is known as Il Terribile, tries to unravel the wrath of Iago and pin him down along the Cyprus countryside. How much terror Iago is responsible for one can only guess, and there is speculation that he is conspiring with the worst elements of the Ottoman Empire. Of course there is a love story, and it classically transcends class when Gentile Stornello falls for the servant girl Franchesina.

An adaptation relies on change, but the changes that Snodin makes challenge much of what the play is about. Shakespeare’s Iago is a bloodless killer, and to see him repeatedly and ruthlessly slay people throughout the book subverts the core horror of his villainy. His danger lies in his ability to manipulate, not to mutilate. Other choices, such as making Lodovico a spoiled inheritor of Cyprus, unaware of the murder of Desdemona and Othello, are especially disconcerting. So much of Shakepeare’s work depends upon the act of retelling, both in reality, since most of his plays were retellings of previous stories, and in the plays themselves, most famously when Hamlet’s uncle pours “poison” into the ear of the king. In Othello’s final act, Lodovico arrives and takes note of the scene, swearing to relay the tragedy to the state: