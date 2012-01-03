The end of 2011 brought discouraging news for advocates of effective goods movement policy, as evidenced by new developments in the standoff between the ports of Charleston and Savannah. As reported by the Charleston Post & Courier (h/t to Peter T. Leach at The Journal of Commerce), the Army Corps of Engineers does not anticipate dredging Charleston Harbor before 2024 under its standard funding formulas. Meanwhile, with South Carolina having decided to end its support for a joint Georgia-South Carolina Jasper Ocean Terminal, a collaborative solution that would work to the greatest advantage of both states is now effectively unachievable.

South Carolina’s congressional delegation will now continue to fight for an earmark for Charleston, while dredging the Savannah River still may not happen; even if it did, as the South Carolina State Ports Authority noted in its decision to abandon Jasper, changes in the shipping industry may render the currently planned expansion of Savannah ineffective.

Continuing high costs for fuel and consolidation in the shipping sector are leading to bigger and bigger ships, which can carry more containers per unit of fuel and enjoy economies of scale in labor as well. Ships much bigger than the 12,500 TEU limit of the expanded Panama Canal are already serving Asia-Europe routes--ships that all of the West Coast ports can handle already, but which are too tall and have drafts too deep for any U.S. East Coast ports except Hampton Roads, Baltimore, and a single terminal at New York-New Jersey.

(While there will still be plenty of U.S. traffic using the newly expanded canal--particularly between the West Coast and the east coast of South America and between the East Coast and the west coast of South America--Asian countries will remain the United States’ primary maritime trading partners for the foreseeable future.)