The result is that instead of hearing Pushkin speak for himself in his masterpiece after Yarmolinsky gets through sneering at him, we hear the laborious and painfully poetical attempt to find enough English rhymes having vaguely to do with the subject Pushkin is talking about in each stanza, so that the reader may have the exalted pleasure of knowing that throughout the whole poem, although everything else is destroyed, the rhyme scheme is the same. The reader may have even the satisfaction of knowing that, at whatever cost to the English idiom, feminine endings have been found in English wherever they occur in Russian, although because of inflections and conjugations a feminine ending in Russian is as different from what it is in English as a bear is from a beauty parlor.

Pushkin says in Stanza 40, Chapter III, of “Evgeni Onegin”: But our summer north is a caricature Of winter south, flashes And is gone: this is well known. Although we don’t like to admit it.

Miss Deutsch translates:

Our northern summer, swiftly flying, Is southern winter’s travesty; And even as we are denying Its passage, it has ceased to be.

In the next stanza a wolf with a she-wolf has come out on the road in the autumn cold:

Smelling him, the road horse snorts— And the prudent traveler dashes Full speed up the hill.

Miss Deutsch, mistaking the word dorozhny for drozhaschy, has the horse “quiver” instead of merely belonging to the road:

The horse who scents him snorts and quivers. The traveler observes and shivers And dashes uphill and is gone.

It doesn’t matter so much about the mistake. It is Miss Deutsch’s wish for all this quivering and shivering which disqualifies her as a translator of Pushkin. I do not know how much she shares of her husband’s introductory opinions, but the statement that Pushkin’s poetry lacks imagery could be made only by a person of crudely immature taste. Pushkin, after Tatiana has confessed her love for Onegin and been advised by him to forget it, says:

What were the consequences of the interview? Alas, it is not hard to guess! The mad sufferings of love did not cease to Agitate her young soul, thirsty of grief. No—poor Tatiana burns still more with Uncontrollable passion; sleep flies her bed; Health, the bloom and sweetness of life, The smile, the maiden restfulness, All are vanished like an empty sound. And darling Tanya’s youth is going out, Just as the day, when hardly born, Puts on the shadow of a storm… Miss Deutsch translates: What of the tryst, then, so ill fated? Alas, it is not hard to guess! The pains of love still agitated The soul so shy of happiness; The promise of her spring was blighted, But love grew greater unrequited; She could but peak and pine and weep, And night would find her far from sleep. Lost like a muted sound and vanished, Her virgin calm is of the past; Poor Tanya’s youth is fading fast, And health and hope and joy are banished: Thus darkly drives the storm that shrouds The brightest dawn in sullen clouds.

In some of the lyrics, where she has not concentrated on the Chinese puzzle of translating rhyme-schemes, the calamity is less awful than this. In certain stanzas she even creates a poetic eloquence of her own—notably in “The Prophet,” where Pushkin, basing himself on Isaiah, draws a little close to Babette Deutsch’s natural orbit. Even here, however, the eloquence is alien. And in most of the lyrics Miss Deutsch seems actually to be trying to improve Pushkin along lines of her own. The famous poem, “Winter Evening,” for instance, in which Pushkin addresses the old nurse who shares with him his lonely exile in Mikhailovskoe, begins so simply and with a construction so natural in English, that the translation, if you care for Pushkin, is almost inevitable:

The storm with dark the heaven covers, Spinning snowy whirlwinds wild, Now like a beast in fury howling, And now crying like a child.

Only the words wild and in fury need be added to make rhyme and rhythm; otherwise the translation is literal. But Miss Deutsch abandons that trim silver-wire-like grammatical structure, which is of Pushkin’s essence, and turns the verse into a small, irregular pile of things, storms, tempests, gales—three names for the subject of Pushkin’s verb!—patterns, clouds, wailings, etc.:

Storm-clouds dim the sky; the tempest Weaves the snow in patterns wild; Like a beast the gale is howling, And now wailing like a child.

Her translation of the lines:

Chto zhe ti, moia starushka Priumolka u okna? Nanny, sitting at the window. Can’t you give me just a word?

is to me as true to the mood of the original as though one were to translate “Ave atque vale”: “Hello, baby, and goodbye!” The poem is as important, too, in a world view of literature as that of Catullus—as choking in its emotion, as elevating in its perfection and of greater social significance. Almost all translations are bad, and for a very simple reason—namely, that they are made by ordinary people, and ordinary people are conventional. Adrift on a sea of unfamiliar impressions they grab for the usual phrase as a drowning man grabs for a well tested life-preserver properly stamped “For Adults.” Thus, wherever an eminent writer has found in his own tongue an unusual expression—and he is eminent only because he finds them—the translator, confusing its native unusualness with its foreignness to him, seeks frantically through the awesome jungle of his own language for a usual expression with which to match it. And if he finds one absolutely commonplace, he cries Eureka! and sets it down upon his page in triumph. That is the simple reason why almost all translations are bad. And it can be illustrated from any and all of the translations in this book. In “Boris Godunov,” for instance, Vorotynsky says: “Of course, the blood of an innocent baby will prevent his ascending the throne.” Shuisky answers: “He’ll stride over it; Boris is not so timid.” Instead of “he’ll stride over it,” which he apparently takes for a customary Russian way of dealing with baby’s blood, the translator says: “He’ll not be balked,” which is indeed customary enough, and colorless enough, in English. Such a translation should be thrown out of the window without more ado.

A still worse fault in most translations, and especially of Pushkin, arises from the desperate concern of the translator to be literary. Pushkin is characterized, not only as an individual genius, but as an event in the history of language, by his lifting into literature the simple and straight talk of a nation of untutored and “barbarous” Slavs—or better, perhaps, lifting literature up to that talk. Thus, the crime of literariousness is a double treason against Pushkin. It too can be illustrated from every translation, and practically every page, of this book.

In “Boris Godunov,” Pushkin writes:

Some time, an industrious monk Will find my fervent, nameless work.

His translator:

A day will come when some laborious monk Will bring to light my zealous, nameless toil.

“A day will come,” “bring to light” and “toil”—three expressions in two lines born of the pure desire to be literary! Constance Garnett’s translations are so afflicted with literariousness that they have falsified our whole impression of Russian fiction for three generations. She contributes only one poem to this book:

Thou shalt not, poet, prize the people’s love. The noise of their applause will quickly die; Thou shalt not hear the judgment of the fool And chilling laughter from the multitude… Art thou content? Then leave the herd to howl; Leave them to spit upon thine altar fires And on the dancing incense of thy shrine.

Pushkin says:

Poet! Don’t prize the people’s love. Their momentary noisy praise will pass. Listen to the fool’s judgment and the laugh of the cold crowd. But you stay hard and calm and sullen… Are you satisfied? Then let the crowd scold And spit upon the altar where your fire burns, And shake your tripod in their childish zest.

The only poems in this book that can be read with any satisfaction by one who has read Pushkin, are those of A.F.B. Clark. They, too, have been considerably exalted upwards, and adorned with enough “forsooths” and “e’er since the hour’s” and such like polished relics to remove us a good way from Pushkin, but they are not treasons to his style. One reason for this is that they are in blank verse, and the writer does not continually find himself doing something that cannot be well done. A man moved to translate rhymed poems in rhyme ought to be ready, and ought to be in a position, to throw away any poem with which he has bad luck. The possibility of a good rhymed translation, where it exists, is good luck, and where it does not exist, to insist on making the translation is stupid and stubborn and foolish. From this it follows that the only way to translate long poems with a fixed rhyme scheme, above all an elaborate one, is to abandon the scheme altogether, explaining what it is, and then suggesting it by rhyming a word now and then where this proves naturally possible. It seems to me these statements should be self-evident to anybody who knows the difference between a poem and a cross-word puzzle.

The prose translations in this book are—naturally—better than the poems, although those of Natalie Duddington suffer from all the same faults. Those of T. Keane are written in a swift, simple and flexible English that preserves the grace, if not the unique vigor, of Pushkin’s language. So much in mitigation!

On the other hand, the book is so exquisitely designed and bound by Random House as to delude the reader into thinking it must contain good poetry, and thus increase the calamity of its publication.