This is a policy blog, yes, but I’m a football fan, too. So before I say anything more about health care reform, taxes, or the presidential campaign, allow me a few random observations about some recent news.

Football coaches can be stupid. If you saw the Fiesta Bowl, or if you are a Stanford fan, then you may still be shaking your head at how Coach David Shaw managed the end of regulation. For those who missed it, here's the situation he faced...

Fifty seconds to go, tie game at 38. First and ten for Stanford, ball at the Oklahoma State 17-yard line. Quarterback Andrew Luck has just put together a textbook no-huddle drive, completing five of five passes. Stanford has all three timeouts and its kicker, freshman Jordan Williamson, missed an earlier attempt from a distance within his range.

So what does Shaw do? He drains the clock with a pair of runs and sends the field goal team onto the field. Williamson misses, sending the game to overtime. After another Williamson miss, this from longer distance, Oklahoma State wins with an easy touchdown.