DES MOINES – As those who have been to this city know, one of its defining features is the network of covered walkways that crisscross downtown at the second or third story level, allowing workers and shoppers to conduct their business in balmy comfort without being exposed to the Upper Midwest cold. After five days covering the 2012 Iowa caucuses, with the votes due to be cast starting in three hours, I’ve decided these walkways are an apt metaphor for the 2012 Republican primary season, in which a bunch of candidates scurry about at a hermetic, climate-controlled remove from the bracing, unpleasant realities all around them. Of course, the metaphor would be even more apt if the people of downtown Des Moines were being chased after by superfluous bodyguards with little wires in their ears.

This morning, it was the tender souls of several hundred West Des Moines high school students, many of them seniors eligible to vote this year, that absorbed the candidates’ phantasm, which centered mostly around the fiscal calamity that Barack Obama was wreaking on the students' generation. First up to speak in the school gym was Michele Bachmann, who demonstrated that having helped raise five biological children and 23 foster children was no guarantee of having a clue about how to talk to young people. Bachmann started out by congratulating the students for the “very impressive” accomplishment of having “made it to 18,” as if 21st century Iowa was war-torn Somalia or Europe during the Bubonic plague. She then proceeded to offer proof, if any more is needed, that claiming roots in evangelical Christianity and value-based politics is no barrier to preaching crass materialism. “I think one thing that almost anyone here would say is they want to make sure they make a lot of money when they get out of school. How many people want to do that?” she bellowed at the kids, who, to their immense credit, mostly sat on their hands for this applause line. Refusing to pick up the hint, Bachmann plowed on with a paean to the riches of entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates and declared in conclusion that she would implement a “pro-growth tax code so you can wildly succeed with your future.” Yes, because today’s high school seniors are clearly worrying about that 15 percent rate on long-term capital gains.

Next up: four of the five Romney brothers. Taking the lead, Tagg Romney skipped his joke from yesterday about “getting wasted” and instead told the heartwarming story of how his father was so “extraordinarily cheap” that he made his sons spend six Saturdays building a fence outside their big house in Belmont, Mass. rather than spend a sliver of his millions on local workmen. “He wanted us to build that fence to teach his sons the importance of the value of hard work,” said Tagg, leaving out how the $100 million trust fund that Romney bequeathed his sons fit into this character-building.

Next up: the man in the sweater vest. Rick Santorum told the students that, as the youngest senator when he was first elected at age 36, he had always felt an obligation to reach out to younger people. He then demonstrated that this outreach had done little to teach him how to connect with such an audience, as he rattled on, in his characteristic eat-your-peas earnestness, about the threats that would “crush your pocketbooks in the future,” notably “the systemic problem of exploding entitlements.”