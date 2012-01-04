The Iowa caucuses were full of last-minute drama: Rick Santorum and Mitt Romney were vying for the lead all night. At 1:50 a.m., Santorum was ahead by just four votes, with only a single precinct's tally still outstanding. Forty-five minutes later, Romney was back in front by eight votes, thanks to some guidance from a pair of precinct captains named Edith and Carolyn got the vote right. (If you were watching CNN in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, you'll know what I'm talking about.)

That's how it ended: With Romney edging out Santorum by eight votes. But the Iowa caucuses don’t award delegates and they aren’t winner-take-all, rendering the distinction between first and second irrelevant. For all intents and purposes, the two men tied, with the libertarian Ron Paul running not far behind.

I don't think this is great news for Romney. My colleague Alec MacGillis, who has been reporting from Iowa, interprets these results as a blow to the presumptive front-runner, who oozed confidence in the last few days but who, in percentage terms, performed slightly worse than he did four years ago. Of course, I also think my colleague Ed Kilgore is right when he predicts that Romney will end up as the nominee anyway.

Still, there’s another storyline out of Iowa, one that was clear even before the caucus meetings were underway. And it's about substance, not the horse-race. For all of its crazy unpredictability, the Republican campaign to date has featured one constant: A lack of serious ideological separation among the major candidates. All of them have taken up position on the right. And by that I mean the far right.