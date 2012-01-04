[Correction, Jan. 6: An important premise of this blog post as originally written was incorrect. In the original version I stated that on the day before President Obama made his recess appointments there was a brief window when the Senate was technically in recess. I expressed bafflement that the president didn't take advantage of that window and instead chose to make his recess appointments later, when the Senate was technically in session. But there was no window; the changeover from one Senate session to the next was rigged in such a way that the Senate was continuously in session. The blog post has been rewritten to reflect this fact. I still believe that the way President Obama made his appointments was unconstitutional, but the easy way to avoid doing so did not exist.]

I'm no lawyer, but:

As someone who strongly supported a recess appointment for Richard Cordray to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, I'm confused as to why President Obama chose to act today. By appointing Cordray today, Obama can keep him at CFPB through 2013. The trouble is that the Senate isn't in recess. For complicated reasons the Republicans have the ability to prevent the Senate from going into recess, and they have done so in order to maximize the difficulty of Obama making recess appointments. The White House maintains that keeping the Senate in pro forma session is a stupid gimmick, which is certainly true. It further maintains that because it is a stupid gimmick, that gives the president the right to act as though the Senate were in recess. That's the part I have trouble following.

Two high-ranking Justice department officials from the (George W.) Bush administration support the position Obama has taken on the grounds that the executive branch has always maintained a "common-sense view" that the Senate is not in session when nobody's there and it isn't doing anything. But they don't cite any court decisions to back this view up. Instead they rely on a 1905 report (cited on page 8 of this Congressional Research Service report) by the Senate judiciary committee that defines a Senate recess as