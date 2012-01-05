BRENTWOOD, N.H.—During all those lonely months in Iowa, wandering from Pizza Ranch to dingy motel, wondering if 10 voters would show up at the next event, Rick Santorum must have fantasized about his return to New Hampshire, powered by a stunning upset in the caucuses. Somehow, though, it is doubtful that Santorum imagined that his first event in the state would be held in the auditorium of a nursing home. Or that maybe a third of the crowd would drift away before Santorum finished speaking.

For nearly 90 minutes, Santorum answered random voter questions. It was a stunning performance—though not in the way that the candidate may have wished. In his affect, he was perhaps most remiscent of the Jack Kemp of 1988, who regaled would-be supporters with lectures about obscure Austrian economists. Indeed, rather than deliver a thematic message that would arouse conservatives desperate for a champion to take on Mitt Romney, Santorum rambled through a 20 minute discourse on Social Security, which even included the former Pennsylvania senator chiding the sainted Ronald Reagan for raising the retirement age. Instead of providing inspiration, Santorum offered rueful comments like “I know this isn’t popular, but…” At one point, the candidate even conceded, “I always step on my applause lines.”

It is a mistake to over-react to a single appearance slapped together by a Santorum campaign undoubtedly stunned by their sudden success. As Santorum spoke, there were occasional hints that he might arouse the forces of conservative class resentment that powered Pat Buchanan to an unexpected victory in the 1996 GOP primary. But with so little time (and with no apparent plan to spend the money that is gushing in at the rate of $1 million a day) Santorum is unlikely to seize the opportunity that has been handed to him. That is the inherent problem with insurgent campaigns: They are ill-equipped to handle (virtual) victory.