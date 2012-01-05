Cameron Abadi: I’d say Ron Paul. If Santorum ended up in the White House, I fear we’d end up with an established church. But I’m pretty sure we’d still have an established currency.

David Bell: Urrgh. What a horrible choice. But in the end, I guess I’d have to give the prize to Ron Paul by a hair, because his temperament is more genuinely fanatical than Santorum’s. And his views on foreign policy and the Federal Reserve suggest a significantly greater inability to perceive reality. But I’d still call both of them true crazies, as opposed to Romney’s “Crazy Come Lately.”

Jonathan Chait: Rick Santorum is a standard-issue right-wing Republican while Ron Paul is a delusional conspiracy theorist. So, Paul.

Gregg Easterbook: President Santorum, an honest man who honestly holds strong views that reflect maybe 5 percent of the American population.