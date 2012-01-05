It’s a simple story, and so predictable we guess in advance that the writer-director Michel Hazanavicius is not going to go all the way with an ending that had James Mason’s Norman Maine walking into the Pacific in the 1954 A Star is Born. Despite the off-putting combination of silence and black-and-white, this film is going to play very well with smart people who feel they deserve cheering up. The Academy will cherish its skill and affection, and the nostalgia for what used to be show business. It’s also perfect fare for the growing band of enthusiasts who pack houses at silent film festivals.

The Artist makes gestures to the style of silent films—the slightly delayed reactions, the rhythm of the titles, some rather stilted straight-on camera angles, and the notion that simplicity of character amounts to poetic depth—but without threatening modern enjoyment. There are forgivable lifts from classics like Janet Gaynor in Seventh Heaven. But it’s canny enough to use sophisticated angles, too, and moody moments that rely on the silence that came only with sound films—characters could be quieter and more naturally inward once sound arrived. Even the black-and-white is up to date: The Artist was actually shot on color stock and then transferred to get a pearly gray that lets us feel we’re seeing something eighty years old.

When sound arrives, George won’t do a talking picture, yet suddenly every impact in his life makes mocking noise—when he puts a glass down on his dressing room table there is a synchronized sound effect. A leaf falls and it’s thunder. This extended joke is timed perfectly and demonstrates the director’s instinct for our responses. Like movies of the era he’s addressing, Hazanavicius tries to give us what we want—and a lot of us still love the old tricks.

It’s not clear why George rejects sound. There’s no hint that he has an inadequate voice, like the Lina Lamont character in Singin’ in the Rain. He doesn’t seem to be a purist—he just loves applause. His refusal is simply an assertion of the story that provides for his downfall.

The film is fortunate to have Jean Dujardin as Valentin (he won the acting prize at Cannes for the role). He does Fairbanks and a kind of James Mason equally well; he is quick—quicker than most silent actors in fact—and hugely likeable, especially as his pride is humbled and his soul begins to emerge. The sequence of filming where Peppy plays an extra with whom Valentin dances briefly—done in several takes, all spoiled because love is blooming—is so artfully handled it’s worthy of the Ernst Lubitsch who made sound pictures.