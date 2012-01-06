It’s tempting to believe that anything that boosts Mitt Romney’s rivals is bad news for Romney himself. In fact, that’s not the case, and today’s Boston Globe endorsement of Jon Hunstman illustrates why.

According to the latest Suffolk University tracking poll, Romney has a 23-point lead in New Hampshire over Ron Paul, his closest competitor. Barring a near-miraculous turn of events, Romney will win next Tuesday’s primary contest. The real question, as I noted yesterday, is whether any of the non-Paul contenders can use New Hampshire to establish himself as a credible alternative. (Paul has a largely independent base of support and is running his own one-man race at this point.) With his virtual tie in Iowa, Santorum is the leading candidate to do so. In fact, the same Suffolk poll now shows him third in New Hampshire at 11 percent, up from a mere 3 percent on Monday.

But the only way Santorum can consolidate the anti-Romney vote is if he pulls away from the rest of the pack in the Granite State. Otherwise, the field will stay fractured heading into South Carolina, helping Romney secure a win that will effectively make him the nominee.

And therein lies the problem: According to the Suffolk poll, Huntsman and Newt Gingrich are currently bunched up right behind Santorum, each with 9 percent. Anything that helps Huntsman or Gingrich, like a high-profile endorsement, makes it more likely that these candidates finish near Santorum on Tuesday, thereby denying him the separation he desperately needs.