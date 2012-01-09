In Judis’s view, Buckley moved from anti-Establishment vitality in the 1950s to a comfortable and somewhat boring place in the Establishment by the 1970s. Bogus retraces this argument, emphasizing, for one, the fact that “Catholicism—or more precisely, a right-wing Catholic tradition—was integral to Buckley and National Review’s philosophy.” Buckley the Irish-Catholic had to write himself into American conservatism, to which Protestantism had long been organically tied. The energy behind Buckley’s celebrity, especially in its early years, derived from his being an insider and an outsider, an elitist at war with the (liberal and largely Protestant) elite and a (conservative) populist who played the harpsichord and spent his Christmases skiing in Switzerland.

Amid a book that mostly paraphrases the work of others, Bogus makes two contributions of his own. The first concerns the “new conservatives,” the cultural traditionalists who did not share Buckley’s pro-capitalist and individualistic slant. The second is the claim that Buckley’s influence reached its apex less in the presidency of Ronald Reagan than in that of George W. Bush.

The most interesting passages in Buckley: William F. Buckley Jr. and the Rise of American Conservatism chronicle the new conservatives of the 1950s—Russell Kirk, Clinton Rossitter, Peter Viereck, and Robert Nisbet—when they might still have become the leading voices of twentieth-century American conservatism. Theirs was a conservatism of high culture, moderation, and communal aspiration, skeptical of the market and anchored in the writings of Edmund Burke. In 2009, when Sam Tanenhaus declared American conservatism dead, in the pages of this magazine and then in his book The Death of Conservatism, it was the death of Burkean conservatism he had in mind, and George W. Bush was the killer. For Bogus, this death occurred much earlier, with Buckley the eager undertaker, pushing some new conservatives away from National Review. Others, such as Russell Kirk, he labored to co-opt and thereby to neutralize. “Today the new conservatism is forgotten,” Bogus writes. “Even most of the intellectuals in the conservative movement itself are unaware that this struggle [between Buckley and the new conservatives] took place.”

Buckley’s power, as a conservative, was the power of association. He made connections where connections had previously been tenuous or non-existent. He united conservatives in journalism, academia, government, and corporate America, sometimes in print and sometimes around the dinner table. He associated the young with the old, the ideologues with the philosophers, and the lovers of economic liberty with the lovers of natural law. In doing so, he helped associate the Republican Party with his preferred synthesis of social conservatism, libertarianism, and a foreign policy of Wilsonian outreach. But he did not impose his vision upon American conservatism, not to mention the American body politic. His power of influence was far more limited. From Nixon to Reagan to George W. Bush, conservative politicians might refer to one or several or all of Buckley’s core convictions, without being subservient to them. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have made similar references as candidates and later as presidents—Clinton to small government, for example, and Obama to the allure of Christian responsibility. This testifies to Buckley’s influence, but not to its linear nature.

Throughout his book, Bogus capably mixes admiration with critique. He cannot quite believe how much Buckley wrote, how often and well he spoke in public, how deftly this straight-laced, affluent man “showed that conservatism could be fun,” and how richly the audacity and the arrogance of Buckley’s youth were rewarded by the vicissitudes of history. Buckley was the opposite of a young man punished for dreaming impossible dreams. Bogus also compiles a formidable syllabus of errors on Buckley’s part. Buckley flattered Joseph McCarthy and McCarthyism. In Buckley’s efforts to oppose the Civil Rights Movement, he employed white supremacist rhetoric. He and his fellow National Review editor James Burnham were an intellectual thorn pressuring Lyndon Johnson to move ever deeper into Vietnam. Once again, this has all been said before, though Bogus cogently reviews the relevant facts and citations.