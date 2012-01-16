Dirda also provides an affecting brief account of Doyle’s life. Doyle was a loyal, genial, and generous man, and he had many talents. In his youth he was the physician on an Arctic expedition, where he clubbed seals and boxed sailors bare-knuckled on the ship’s deck. (The captain of the Shetland whaler that Doyle sailed on offered to make him a harpooner, but he decided to return to medical school.) He was a highly accomplished cricketer and golfer. On trips to Switzerland he tried Alpine skiing, and pioneered the sport among Britons. A fervent polemicist, he was knighted for writing a pamphlet that defended the behavior of the British troops during the Boer War. Later, King Leopold’s devastation of the Congo, which Doyle called “the greatest crime which has ever been committed in the history of the world,” motivated him to write The Crime of the Congo, a book that galvanized public opinion against the Belgian genocide. He campaigned on behalf of George Edalji, an Anglo-Indian solicitor falsely convicted for mutilating cattle, as well as Oscar Slater, a German-Jewish immigrant accused of murder, and succeeded in freeing both of them from prison. In 1914 in a story called Danger!, he presciently warned against German submarine attacks.

But Doyle’s last crusade is the one that marred his reputation. From 1916 on, he became an ardent spiritualist, a champion of the numerous table-rapping, ghost-raising, and ectoplasm-exuding mediums of his day. He believed in spirit photography, especially pictures of fairies. In the ’20s Doyle wrote more than a dozen books on spiritualism, and he travelled the world in support of the cause. In an era inundated with faddish claims about existence beyond the grave, even scientists like Alfred Wallace and Thomas Huxley were susceptible to spiritualist claims. But Doyle went whole hog. He travelled the world giving fervent speeches about the “new revelation,” and acted as de facto publicity agent for a long list of fraudulent psychics.

Christopher Sandford’s Masters of Mystery focuses on the unlikely friendship, and then bitter rivalry, between Doyle and another famous figure of his day: Harry Houdini. Houdini was born Erik Weisz (later Weiss) in Budapest in 1874, and transported to Appleton, Wisconsin, by his father, a ne’er-do-well rabbi who left the family with many debts. (Inexplicably, Sandford depicts Rabbi Weiss in “a four-cornered miter and black, floor-length cassock.”) When Houdini’s father died in 1892, the eighteen-year-old Houdini sold his watch to pay for a “professional psychic reunion” with him. Houdini was skeptical of the results even then, but he remained an avid attender of séances. For years Houdini, with the aid of his wife Bess, incorporated mediumistic tricks into his stage act, levitating tables and transmitting messages from the dead, but he pitied the poor suckers who took these gimmicks for reality. Eventually he dropped the pretensions to supernatural power.

Houdini got his start as a conjurer at carnivals, nestled amid the trained monkeys, tattooed babies, and contortionists. But he ended by transforming magic, making it a modern discipline: strenuous, acrobatic, and risky. The public wanted drama and danger, and the drama began in November 1906, when Houdini, in two pairs of handcuffs, jumped into the Detroit River from the Belle Isle Bridge—the first of many such death-defying escapes.

Houdini occasionally did a Sherlock Holmes impersonation on stage, during which he astonished the audience with his deductive powers, revealing details about their private lives. He loved Doyle’s detective and collected over a thousand items of Sherlock Holmes memorabilia. By the time that Houdini met Doyle, in 1920, the two men were both rich and world-famous. (Houdini was the wealthiest entertainer of his day, and Doyle commanded astonishingly high fees for a Holmes story.) The two men became close friends, and Doyle set about trying to convince Houdini of the truth of spiritualism. But the great illusionist remained skeptical. Houdini idolized his dead mother Cecilia and was particularly taken aback when, at a séance arranged by Doyle, she delivered several pages of testimony from beyond the grave in English, a language she had never spoken in life.

In 1924 Houdini told the Boston Herald that “it is a pity” that Doyle should, “in his old age, do such really stupid things.” Doyle’s spirit guide Pheneas retaliated by announcing (through Mrs. Doyle, his medium) that “Houdini is going rapidly to his Waterloo. He is exposed.” Doyle had been “hoodwinked from New York to San Francisco and back again,” Houdini remarked. The quarrel between Doyle and Houdini ran rapidly downhill, with Houdini accusing Doyle on one occasion of being a plagiarist who had “pinched Edgar Allan Poe’s plumes.”

Houdini, who like Doyle had the zeal of a propagandist, called spiritualism “the greatest self-imposed calamity in human history.” Testifying before Congress in 1926 during hearings for an anti-fortune-telling bill, Houdini “turned to the public gallery, waving $10,000 in cash, and challenged any medium present to tell him what his childhood nickname had been.” He outed a number of mediums on stage and in the press, and was sued by more than a few. Meanwhile Doyle insisted that Houdini himself possessed magical powers of which he was unaware: he could dematerialize his body, ooze through space, and reconstruct himself.

Houdini died suddenly in 1926, at the age of fity-two. Backstage before a show in Montreal he was punched repeatedly below the belt by a talented amateur boxer. Houdini—who had probably already been suffering from appendicitis—failed to brace himself, underwent agonizing internal damage, and died seven days later. Doyle’s verdict on his ex-friend was that “his death was most certainly decreed from the other side”: the spirit world was “incensed against him.” But Doyle also remembered Houdini as “a loving husband, a good friend, a man full of sweet impulses.”

Arthur Conan Doyle was a medical man, a strenuous devotee of empirical reasoning who had rejected Catholicism ever since his miserable boyhood days at the Jesuit school Stonyhurst. How could he have come out as a believer in spooks and fairies? Part of the answer is the shock brought about by the carnage of World War I, in which Doyle’s son Kingsley was seriously wounded. (Weakened by his injuries at the Somme, he died in the influenza epidemic of 1918.) Doyle patriotically applauded the war, and even volunteered to serve. (“I am fifty-five,” he wrote to the War Office, “but I am very strong and hardy, and can make my voice audible at great distances, which is useful at drill.”) But he could not have escaped the feeling that the modern world was going off the rails, that the mass death of the Great War had shown up our civilized illusions. In The Wanderings of a Spiritualist, Doyle wrote, “I feel that there is something deeply, deeply wrong which nothing but some great strong new force can set right.” Spiritualism was that force, and it gave Doyle utter confidence that death was no mystery after all. The puzzle had been solved.

At the end of The Adventure of the Cardboard Box, Holmes asked, “What is the meaning of it, Watson? What object is served by this circle of misery and violence and fear? It must tend to some end, or else our universe is ruled by chance, which is unthinkable.” Holmes’s creator died perfectly assured of the order of the universe; for him it was a place where dead souls were happily reunited with their loved ones. Death, too, can be cheated, tamed by human inquiry: this was Doyle’s dream of competence. The irony is that whereas Sherlock Holmes reached his answers through cold logic, Doyle reached his through an astonishing credulity—the very antithesis of the matchless deductive mind that he invented.

David Mikics is the editor of The Annotated Emerson (Harvard/Belknap) and the author of A New Handbook of Literary Terms (Yale). His Lost in a Book: How to Escape the Internet and Recover the Pleasures of Reading is forthcoming from Harvard/Belknap.