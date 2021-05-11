Hipness at Noon

The Situace series focused exclusively on what that old really existing socialist Dr. Goebbels would call entartete Kunst: the stuff made from old wire and feathers, the strange looking holes in the earth, the publicly performed self-tortures, and so on. I feel reasonably sure that rank-and-file jazz fans did not particularly care for such artifacts, but these things have always existed not only for their intrinsic value, but also to épater les bourgeois. Whereas the bourgeois, that splendid liberal creature, that basis of every decent society, grew tolerant after the initial shock, the Nazis and the Communists have never ceased to see red at the sight of a woman’s face painted in profile with her eyes en face, unless it was found in the pyramids. I am reasonably sure that, although the fans may not have particularly savoured the rusty-wire cum smelly-eggshells still lifes, they enjoyed the fact that the concoctions were veritable apples of Eden, gathered in violation of God’s law by the industrious gardeners of the Jazz Section to épater les Communistes.

The Jazzpetit series was more diversified. It included, for instance, an anthology about New York’s Living Theater compiled by JaroslavKořán, the well-known translator of Ernest Hemingway, Kurt Vonnegut, and other American writers; another anthology on Minimal + Earth + Concept Art, edited by the Section’s chairman, Karel Srp; a sophisticated essay, The Body, the Thing, and Reality in Contemporary Art, by Petr Rezek; a beautiful monograph of the photographic oeuvre of the leading prewar surrealist painter Jindřich Štýrský; a book-length study of E. F. Burian, a pre-war Communist jazzman (he published the first Czech book on jazz in 1931) and stage director which, due to the Marxist but not really existing socialist approach of its author, could not find an official publisher; a fascinating study of how the Jews of the Terezin ghetto, facing death, managed to lead a far more cultural life than the Wagner-adoring Nazis could ever boast of, entitled Music of the Theresienstadt Ghetto by LudmilaVrkočová, deemed also too controversial (probably Zionist). There was a book on John Lennon, edited by TomášKraus and Lubor Šonka, with a series of photographs of the John Lennon Wall in Prague, another spontaneous creation of youngsters, covered with graffiti of grief, which the police smeared with whitewash every night, and which the Lennon mourners repainted every day. There was Czech Rock ‘n’ Roll by VladimirKouřil, a history of rock music in Czechoslovakia that even contained photographs of stars who left the country without permission, and therefore became nonpersons. There was a two-volume dictionary of American rock musicians, Rock 2,000, by Josef Vlček, the second volume of which was eventually seized by the censors. There was an essay on Gary Burton which included a discography.

By an irony of fate the whole enterprise climaxed where the loophole allowing membership publications had once started: with a book by Bohumil Hrabal. The post-invasion establishment managed to break this old man of Czech nonconformism, forced him to give a recantatory interview, and then permitted the publication of carefully expurgated editions of the writer’s least controversial works. Still, there were a few manuscripts which the master refused to have disfigured, among them the hilarious novel I Waited on the King of England (Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále). And that’s where the Jazz Section came to help. The book was issued in a handsome, large size, for-members-only paperback; and the conforming nonconformist gratefully dedicated the work to the “Readers of the Jazz Section so that they may have some fun.” The longhand dedication, printed in facsimile, appeared on the title page, and the cup of the cops’ tolerance overflowed. Hrabal was called to order, he was threatened that if he continued to commit such rascalities no more books of his would be published. He was allegedly forced to sign a statement claiming that the Section had published the novel without his knowledge. The facsimile dedication was left unexplained. But logic has never played an important role in the statements of the victims of the arrogant stupidity of power.