This is essentially the story of public higher education over the last thirty years. Diplomas are, of course, not apples. But they are more like apples than colleges like to pretend. In particular, highly-profitable lower division courses in common subjects like Economics, Calculus, and Psychology have similar curricula at most colleges and rely on many of the same nationally-marketed textbooks. They are often taught by people with no formal training in teaching. These courses are, in the education context, commodities.

It’s true that we also have many private non-profit and for-profit colleges and universities in this country. But they, too, are afflicted with the craving for increased tuition. In part, that’s because they benefit from many of the same subsidies. Non-profit colleges don’t pay taxes, even when they have billions of dollars in the bank. People can use their publicly-financed college vouchers—and, increasingly, claim lucrative tax credits—for private college tuition. Because nobody really knows which colleges provide the best education, consumers have been trained to think of colleges like a luxury good: The best are the most expensive, by definition.

Non-profit colleges also don’t have shareholders demanding that they maximize the difference between revenues and expenses. Instead, they’re run by administrators and faculty who are most interested in competing for status with other colleges, which is determined by the size, expense, and ornateness of the academic greenhouses in which basic research and scholarship are produced.

For-profit colleges, on the other hand, do have shareholders, and the for-profit sector has expanded rapidly in recent years. But most have made the very rational decision to get in on the subsidy scam. Instead of gaining customers by competing on price (a tricky thing to do when people think the best colleges are the most expensive, by definition) they’ve taken advantage of two highly scalable systems: online course delivery and the federal government’s ability to lend money. Instead of using their outsized profits to pay for expensive greenhouses, they’ve used the money to fund national marketing efforts designed to keep enrollment growth, stock prices, and executive compensation high.

In other words, everyone currently in the four-year higher education business has a host of strong incentives to raise prices and hardly any incentives to lower them. Unsurprisingly, prices often go up and almost never go down. In the long run, this will badly undermine the legitimacy of higher education and weaken the case for public subsidization. College will become a private good affordable only to the minority subset of the population that can afford it. America’s aggregate level of human capital will suffer and our competitive position relative to other nations will decline. According to the OECD, many other industrialized countries are already increasing their levels of college attainment faster than we are.

Colleges have a strong collective interest in preventing this from happening. But each college has a strong individual interest in mainlining student tuition hikes for as long as they can. After all, if only rich people can afford to attend your college, that means you have a selective-admissions college full of rich people—which is what most colleges want to be. It’s mathematically impossible for all colleges to win this game, but they all think they can be among the winners. And the people running them today are concluding, correctly, that they’ll likely be long gone before the day of reckoning comes.

All of which is to say that college tuition addiction, like any serious dependency, can’t be cured by gentle moral exhortation. College won’t kick the habit of raising prices until the things they care about—money and reputation—are seriously threatened by competitors. Therefore, federal policymakers should help create those competitors by helping establish many brand-new colleges and universities.

FOR AN INDUSTRY so central to our roiling, adaptable society, higher education is remarkably static. Students today go to almost exactly the same set of colleges their parents went to, and their parents went to. Most private colleges were founded decades or more ago. (A few pre-date the Republic.) The great mid-20th century process of building out a system of public universities and community colleges to accommodate the baby boom and transition to mass higher education was largely complete by the 1970s. Since then, most colleges have firmly settled into their foundations. They are what they are, and won’t change unless existentially threatened—and maybe not even then.

State governments can’t be relied upon to birth new competitors. Colleges exert outsized influence in statehouses where the political class is often dominated by graduates of flagship public universities. Institutions whose professional sports teams serve as a locus of civic identity can easily quash any attempt to break up their monopoly over public funds. States have also been pulling back on their funding of higher education, leaving only the federal government, which boosted funding for Pell grants by $20 billion over the last two years and now directly handles the vast majority of student loans. The financing of American higher education is being steadily nationalized and that creates new obligations and opportunities for federal policymakers to change the workings of the industry in a way that benefits students and the public interest.

That doesn’t mean the U.S. Department of Education should start running its own university system. It would do this badly. Instead, Congress and the Obama administration should create a new policy framework under which organizations can become officially recognized providers of higher education. Note, I do not say “officially recognized colleges or universities.” That’s because one of the things that makes college so expensive is that colleges (and the college experience these institutions provide) are expensive and currently people can only receive government-subsidized higher education services from colleges. Under the new system, any provider could receive payment via Pell grants, federal loans, or other current and imagined federal aid systems if they agree to a few baseline conditions.

First, they would be subject to strict price regulation. They would be free to offer courses for less than the maximum allowable amount per credit, but not more. Second, they would have to be extremely transparent about quality. They would be required to provide public information about how much their students learn, and have their access to federal aid rescinded if students are not learning enough.

These new providers would not have to be approved by independent accrediting bodies run by existing colleges and universities, as recipients of federal aid are today. In fact, they wouldn’t have to be colleges at all. InsideHigherEd recently reported that a pair of well-known Stanford professors are currently teaching an Artificial Intelligence course to about 200 Stanford students—and more than twenty thousand students around the world, online. The non-Stanford students won’t receive credits from Stanford, but they will receive official documentation from the professors as to how they scored on course tests and their overall rank. Under this new system, those professors would be free to set up their own business teaching Artificial Intelligence over the Internet, and students would be free to pay them with federal aid. Other providers might take advantage of the fast-growing body of open educational resources—free online courses, videos, lectures, and syllabi—and add value primarily through mentoring, designing course sequences, and assessing learning.

Students, of course, won’t want to pay for these courses if they can’t receive college credit that can be translated into a degree. So as part of the new system, any existing colleges that want to continue receiving federal financial aid will be required to accept any credits granted by participants in the new system in transfer. Because these new providers will have the imprimatur of United States government approval, they will be able to compete for students who want degrees backed by sufficient reputation. And because they will be inexpensive and attached to verifiable data about how much students are learning, they will make a compelling value proposition when competing with traditional colleges that have no such data, charge more money, and are weighed down by legacy expenses and change-resistant cultures.

This will be bitter medicine for many existing colleges and universities. Some will adapt and even thrive by becoming more efficient and productive. Others will not, and die out. This will be a significant loss for some local communities and will threaten the financial structure that supports vital academic scholarship of many kinds. Much university scholarship today is indirectly paid for with revenue from student tuition and public subsidies. As the higher education market starts to break into pieces and those kind of hidden subsidies are laid bare, society will need to find new mechanisms for supporting the work of the best scholars in the field.

But a collapse of the old system is going to happen one way or another soon enough: that our addiction-wracked higher education system faces some painful future reckoning is certain. The question is whether this happens via slow wasting or if we have the foresight to build a better, more productive modern system of higher learning before it’s too late.

Kevin Carey is the policy director of Education Sector, a think tank in Washington, D.C.