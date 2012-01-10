In the first and final sections of this five-section novel, Lodge gives us the thoughts and feelings of Wells’s sons, Anthony West and George Phillip (who went by the nickname Gip). When Rebecca West comes to visit, we enter her mind and see the other side of Wells’s sexual antics. We also get to experience Wells’s illness and impending death through the eyes of his children and glimpse the author as an inconsistent albeit well-intentioned father.

To further ensure that A Man of Parts would not simply attempt to explain or exalt Wells, Lodge uses an interrogative voice—a voice of conscience—throughout the novel. This voice occasionally interrupts the narrative the way an interviewer might to question Wells about the “circumstantial details” of his life.

[Wells] looks back, at his life: has it, taken all in all, been a story of success or failure? In trying to answer this question it is useful to have a second voice. He can, for instance, interview himself about his past, lobbing easy questions and answering them expansively, as he used to do in the days when journalists were still interested.

These sections read like the Paris Review interview with Wells that never happened. The voice asks simple biographical questions, such as when and where Wells was born; it also pushes him to discuss his boyhood, his decision to become a teacher instead of a draper’s apprentice like his father, his religion, his relationship to the Fabian Society, and his wealth and success as a writer. Immediately after Wells’s forays into utopianism and free love have been described, the interviewer interrupts to question him about his relationship with Jane. The interviewer presses him to see Jane’s side by reading Wells a letter that she wrote to him after the birth of their first child. The interviewer eventually turns into an interrogator, pointedly questioning Wells about his belief in eugenics, the real reason he fell out with the Fabians, and his selfish treatment of his wives and mistresses. At one point, the voice quizzes Wells about his decision to embark on yet another affair with a “young virgin.”

A Man of Parts is a wonderful book, but there is something peculiar about its genre. In recent decades we have had biographical novels about Jack London, William Shakespeare, and Pearl Buck, to name just a few. These books took hold of the chilling dullness of many successful writers’ lives and transformed them into riveting stories of creativity, glamour, and mystique. Somehow the prosaic nature of a writer’s life merely adds to his or her aura. As Roland Barthes observed in his parody of Le Figaro’s portraits of writers on holiday in the 1950s, we delight in the discovery that writers are people, too: they eat cheese, they oversleep, they take vacations—just like you and me! Although the cult of the writer, for Barthes (who would later call for “the death of the author”), is just another example of the tyranny of the bourgeoisie, he points to the way that a glimpse of a writer’s mundane existence is a “cunning mystification” that only increases the writer’s “mythical singularity.”

And indeed, no matter what the state of reading has become in the digital age, the popularity of book tours, writers’ conferences, and the recently defunct Oprah’s Book Club demonstrate the allure of authorial celebrity. This attraction may be because we are all writers. Most of us send emails, tweet, or blog on a daily basis and this gives the impression that anyone—under different circumstances and perhaps with a faster computer—could write a best-selling novel or memoir or cookbook. But the impression is facile. Serious writing is a different order of activity than our digital scribbling. And not just anyone could write books that presaged the advent of microwave radiation, the cell phone, moving walkways, biological warfare, genetic engineering, Wikipedia, and automatic doors. There was something singular about H.G. Wells.

Sarah Fay is an editorial associate at The Paris Review. Her literature reviews appear regularly in The New York Times Book Review.