There is, then, a complex interplay between the Neronian context in which Lucan lived and wrote and the late Republican civil war which is the subject of his poem. In addition, Lucan—a brilliant student of Greek and Latin literature in all genres—draws upon or inverts or pointedly rejects that literary heritage. And this is precisely why Matthew Fox’s new translation of Lucan’s poem, together with the introduction, notes, and glossary he co-­authored with Ethan Adams, is most welcome. His translation gives us a new look at the poem, and the ancillary materials provide a general audience with necessary social, historical, and literary information.

Great difficulties face a translator of Lucan. While the text is mostly sound, thanks to the popularity the poem enjoyed in post-Neronian Rome and, crucially, in the Middle Ages (more than four hundred manuscripts of part or all of the poem have come down to us), the Latin is rarely easy, or even as easy as it seems, and the tone, constantly shifting, can be especially hard to catch. In the passage known as the “Praise of Nero,” for example,Lucan substitutes an (apparent) encomium of Nero for the epic poet’s traditional invocation of a Muse. The address to Nero takes the form of polite speculation about what divine form the emperor will assume after death (this in an epic radically without divinities). Lucan makes veiled allusions to the emperor’s love of chariot-racing, his weak eyesight, his portly girth; the encomium is sandwiched between the opening declaration of the subject of the poem and the poet’s analysis of the causes of the civil war. The last line of the “praise passage” is wonderfully ambiguous: Nero, says Lucan, Tu satis ad vires Romana in carmina dandas: and Fox captures Lucan’s hiding-in-plain-sight brand of irony nicely: “you are enough to empower Roman poems.”

During the short time he lived in Rome, after Nero recalled him from his studies abroad in Athens and before his “suicide,” Lucan was a busy man. As augur, quaestor, and senator, he kept to a schedule crowded with ceremonial and official duties. In the last year of his life, he became deeply involved in a senatorial conspiracy headed by Calpurnius Piso to assassinate Nero (in his Life of the poet, Suetonius describes Lucan as paene signifer, the virtual standard-bearer of the group). And all the while he was writing.

Lucan’s ten-book epic is unfinished (though its uncanny agreement with Caesar’s similarly unfinished prose account of the civil war has led some to speculate that the poet deliberately broke off his work). It is variously called Bellum Civile (Civil War)—as was Caesar’s military commentary—or Pharsalia. Rough edges are everywhere. But the force of the poet’s passion drives the narrative forward. In particular, during the first eight books, he draws vivid portraits of the antagonists, Julius Caesar and Pompey, and he provides each man with a Jovian simile. Pompey is compared to an old and revered oak “spreading its naked branches through the air,/ its trunk and not its boughs now casting shadow:” Caesar is likened to a lightning bolt which “strikes, spreads wide its great/ mayhem, turns back, regroups its scattered fires.” (These fine effects in Fox’s translation are somewhat spoilt by a typo in the line following.)

Fox says that he aimed “to find [English] phrases and clauses to match those in the original, allowing … words and ideas to unfold in the same order as in the Latin.” He has also paid close attention to Lucan’s cohesive use of alliteration, and by settling on English equivalents for key Latin words, he has tried to reproduce the Lucanian leitmotifs. His lines—shorter and looser than Lucan’s dactylic hexameters—give us a sense of the forward momentum that is such a powerful feature of the original. Fox’s approach renders Lucan’s pithy aphorisms and paradoxes especially well: “Great things rush to ruin:” “Gods favored the victor, but Cato the lost cause;” of the knowledge that death is a blessing, “the gods hide this from survivors, to keep them alive:” “Nothing inures minds to crime like killing/ and dying:” Pharsalus after Pompey flees “will be the matched duel/ that we always have: Liberty versus Caesar;” of Troy in 48 B.C.E., “Even its ruins have perished.”