SOMERSWORTH, N.H. -- At several points the past couple days, I thought of a great line in the Concord Monitor's "un-endorsement" of Mitt Romney in late 2007, when, in advance of its endorsement of John McCain, it ran an entire editorial specifically opposing Romney: "When New Hampshire partisans are asked to defend the state's first-in-the-nation primary, we talk about our ability to see the candidates up close, ask tough questions and see through the baloney. If a candidate is a phony, we assure ourselves and the rest of the world, we'll know it."

In 2008, the state's voters complied, dealing Romney a debilitating blow from which his campaign never recovered. But Tuesday, if the polls are to be believed, they are going to give Romney a pass, and send him on his way. What gives? The explanations are obvious. The field is weaker -- there is no McCain, who had a singular bond with New Hampshire voters. Voters are especially focused on nominating the Republican who can defeat the loathed Obama. My personal theory, as readers know, is that Romney has simply worn the state's voters down with his sheer persistence and doling out of campaign cash, all the way down the ladder to county sheriffs and district attorneys.

Still, it is worth stepping back for a moment and taking stock of the fact that the state that so enjoys setting establishment favorites -- and Iowa caucus winners -- back on their heels is on the verge of giving its imprimatur to the ultimate establishment guy. That is certainly the framing that Romney's rivals have resorted to in the closing days here, imploring voters to hold true to their reputation. Monday night it was Rick Santorum, speaking in this frayed mill down on the Maine border, who invoked state's tradition for rewarding underdogs and "bottom-up citizen participation" in his favor. "You're going to send a message about what your state wants. Are you going to send the message that the guy that spent the most money and the most time and has run the most times here in New Hampshire, that that's the guy you want because he's just been around and it's his turn? Look at the guys that we voted on when it was their turn. Jerry Ford, it was his turn...let's put up Bob Dole, because it's his turn...let's put up John McCain, because it's his turn. Those moderates who can win. Those moderates who can win -- according to who? According to the national media and according to the experts who don't want a conservative and don't want a Republican. Ladies and gentlemen, we win elections when our people are excited about who to vote for."

He went on further in this vein a few minutes later. "If you're into the establishment, we know how you should vote. If you want the same old story, if that's what you want, you know how to vote in New Hampshire. I remind you, in 1980, when we had another critical election, when we had another Democratic president running the country into the ground...we had a choice in the Republican primary. We had the establishment who the money was behind and the mainstream was behind in the Republican Party and that was George H.W. Bush and he won Iowa. But when New Hampshire people, moderate New Hampshire, moderate to liberal New Hampshire, when they voted, the people here in New Hampshire said, we're going to vote for what America needs, not what we're being told to do by people with money and power in the Republican Party...and you voted for Ronald Reagan. And if it wasn't for New Hampshire, Ronald Reagan would never have been president. Think about what you're doing and the vote that you cast and the message you send out of New Hampshire."