Being a man of the people: “I’m also unemployed.”
Sharing his deepest anxieties: “I know what it’s like to worry whether you’re going to get fired. There were a couple of times I wondered if I was going to get a pink slip.”
Giving his plan for the housing market: “Don’t try and stop the foreclosure process. Let it run its course and hit the bottom, allow investors to buy homes, put renters in them, fix the homes up and let it turn around and come back up.”
Turning corporate personhood into a catchphrase: “Corporations are people, my friend.”
Misusing the first-person plural: “The tax payers shouldn’t have to have money taken out of their pay checks to pay people in government, who are our servants, who are making a lot more money than we are.”
Mocking non-independently wealthy politicians: “Mitt, never get involved in politics if you have to win an election to pay a mortgage...I was happy that [Kennedy] had to take a mortgage out on his house to ultimately defeat me.”
Misguidedly defending the capital gains of the middle class: “And so what I want to do is lower taxes for middle-income Americans. And so I will remove, for middle-income Americans, people earning under $200,000 a year, any tax on interest, dividends, or capital gains.”
Talking about his father, the CEO of American Motors and later governor of Michigan: “[He was] a guy who made Ramblers.”
Offering Rick Perry a bet: “I’ll tell you what, 10,000 bucks? $10,000 bet?”
At this point, it’s like he’s doing it on purpose: “I like being able to fire people who provide services to me.”