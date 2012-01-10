Being a man of the people: “I’m also unemployed.”

Sharing his deepest anxieties: “I know what it’s like to worry whether you’re going to get fired. There were a couple of times I wondered if I was going to get a pink slip.”

Giving his plan for the housing market: “Don’t try and stop the foreclosure process. Let it run its course and hit the bottom, allow investors to buy homes, put renters in them, fix the homes up and let it turn around and come back up.”

Turning corporate personhood into a catchphrase: “Corporations are people, my friend.”