All the people who are already annoyed by July’s whimsy won’t find anything in this sweetly silly project to change their minds. “To her detractors (‘haters’ doesn’t seem like too strong a word) July has come to personify everything infuriating about the Etsy-shopping, Wes Anderson-quoting, McSweeney’s-reading, coastal-living category of upscale urban bohemia,” Katrina Onstad wrote in a New York Times Magazine profile of July last summer. To start, there’s simply the fact that she has the freedom to commit to the undertaking. Though July laments her shaky financial situation—she doesn’t have a backer for her new film, and “suddenly all the companies that had been so excited to meet me a year ago were not financing anything that didn’t star Natalie Portman”—there is no question of her immense privilege in comparison with most of the people she encounters, and she does not always seem aware of it.

July notes with interest that few of the PennySaver sellers have computers—if they did, obviously, they wouldn’t be selling their possessions in a circular!—and decides to use her interactions with them as a way of imagining herself back into the pre-Internet world. But clearly it’s poverty that restricts these people’s opportunities, not their own choice to live in “a place where computers didn’t really matter.” (July pays her sellers $50 for each interview, and some comment on how much they need the cash.) What’s grosser is that to celebrate the launch of It Chooses You, July re-enacted the PennySaver process by buying items on Craigslist and reselling them (packaged together with an interview with the original seller) in a hip SoHo shop. Other people’s junk, transformed into art because Miranda July came into contact with it. Apparently, it all sold out in less than an hour.

If the whole project is essentially voyeuristic, though, July’s generous, sincere interest in the human condition makes up for it somewhat. She laments that the modern city, especially L.A., is designed to preclude random encounters: “If someone isn’t in my house or in my car we’ll never be together, not even for a moment.” Her travels bring her into contact with, among others, a male-to-female transsexual (“a man in his late sixties, burly, broad-shouldered, a bulbous nose, a magenta blouse, boobs, pink lipstick”), a high school student selling bullfrog tadpoles, and a Greek immigrant who bought someone else’s family photo albums in a garage sale ten years ago and couldn’t bear to get rid of them until now. “All I ever really want to know is how other people are making it through life—where do they put their body, hour by hour, and how do they cope inside of it,” she says at one point.

It takes some time before July’s compulsive interviewing brings her closer to her screenplay. Then she meets Joe and his wife Carolyn, married for sixty-two years, and the story falls into place. She is inspired by their devotion—not just to each other but to the act, the process, of their love. “Maybe I had miscalculated what was left of my life,” she writes. “Maybe it wasn’t loose change. Or, actually, the whole thing was loose change, from start to finish—many, many little moments…You could never buy anything with it, you could never cash it in for something more valuable or more whole. It was just all these days, held together only by the fragile memory of this one person—or, if you were lucky, two. And because of this, this lack of inherent meaning or value, it was stunning. Like the most intricate, radical piece of art, the kind of art I was always trying to make. It dared to mean nothing and so demanded everything of you.”

The trouble is that July expects her subjects’ stories to do all the work for her. “I couldn’t just conjure a fiction—the answers to my questions about Jason had to be true, wrought from life, like all the other parts of the story,” she writes. As a result, The Future, which confusingly straddles realism and surrealism, does not entirely make sense without It Chooses You as a companion volume. It took me three viewings by DVD just to get the plot straight. The elements of the film that have most puzzled viewers—the talking cat who functions as a kind of conscience for the film, the elderly man to whom Jason feels mysteriously connected—are impossible to fully grasp without the book as a guide.