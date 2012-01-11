We are gathered here in remembrance of the Jon Huntsman presidential campaign, which passed away quietly last night in its home state of New Hampshire. Yes, many of its next of kin are still in the first stage of grief (denial), but the rest of us should say our goodbyes, in preparation for moving on to more conservative Republican pastures. Here, in tribute, are some highlights (and lowlights) from the ill-fated seven month campaign that managed to captivate the hearts of the media, if not the voting public:

June 2011: After spending his entire career in politics as “Jon Huntsman Jr.” the candidate drops the suffix in preparation for his presidential bid. A late-life Oedipal revolt? No, just a convenient way to distance himself from his billionaire father Jon Huntsman Sr., a man who regularly shows up in Forbes’ lists of the world’s richest people.

June 15: To promote awareness of their impending official announcement, the Huntsman campaign begins releasing a series of Fred Davis-produced 30 second web ads featuring a Huntsman stand-in riding the candidate's motorcycle through Monument Valley. Foreshadowing the unorthodox campaign strategy to come, each spot offers a bit of oblique character praise. One example: "Did not become famous with his band ‘Wizard.’"

June 21: In honor of Reagan, who also launched his candidacy there, Huntsman officially announces his campaign for the presidency at Liberty State Park in New York. Members of the media are issued press passes promoting “John Huntsman for President,” much to Jon Huntsman’s chagrin.