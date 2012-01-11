Has there ever been a bigger gap between a party’s enthusiasm for its presumptive nominee (very low in this case) and the ease of his path to the nomination? Romney emerges from New Hampshire with a win that won’t impress anyone, given his ties to the state and the relentlessness he showed in courting it. But the win preserves the status quo in the overall race, a status quo in which potential rivals split the anti-Romney vote in roughly equal portions, all but assuring him of victory.

Here, in a nutshell, is what happened in New Hampshire: Romney spent the past few years persuading voters and local officials that, whatever their suspicions, he was the man to beat Barack Obama. According to exit polls, some 82 percent of GOP primary voters were either “dissatisfied” or “angry” with the Obama administration, and Romney won about 45 percent of them. A plurality of GOP primary voters—35 percent—cited a candidate’s chances of defeating Obama as his most important attribute, and Romney won 62 percent of them.

Romney’s efforts to collapse the decision facing New Hampshire voters into a single electability question was so successful that he ran up pluralities not just among blithely pragmatic types, but among groups that have traditionally spurned him, including: evangelicals (30 percent to Rick Santorum’s 23 and Ron Paul’s 22); voters who identify as “very conservative” (33 percent to Santorum’s 26); staunch social conservatives (29 percent to Santorum’s 24); and Tea Partiers (36 percent to Paul’s 21).

But there was a final twist that made last night’s victory even more perversely impressive: Even after Romney’s war of attrition against the state, as my colleague Alec MacGillis has described it, Romney was still fading in the final two weeks of the campaign. More than half the voters who made up their minds in 2011 supported him, versus in 34 percent who made their decision in January and 32 percent who decided in recent days. But instead of consolidating around someone, like Rick Santorum or Newt Gingrich, who might mount a challenge in the contests to come, many of these late-deciding voters settled on the idiosyncratic Jon Huntsman. Which is to say, the man who expended the most mental energy over the last year thinking up ways to knee-cap Romney only advanced his cause in the end.