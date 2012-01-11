Rick Santorum, Ron Paul, and their apologists.

On the surface, Rick Santorum and Ron Paul do not appear to have a lot in common. Yet, there is one respect in which they are strikingly similar: Pundits on both the right and the left have been all too eager to give their least defensible traits a pass. At this point, there is almost an accepted style for such rationalizations. David Brooks, for instance, began a recent column by avowing, “I’m to Rick Santorum’s left on most social issues, like same-sex marriage and abortion.” Then, after several more sentences, came the pivot—“But having said all that”—and what followed were 700 words of fulsome praise. Michael Gerson conceded that “Santorum is far from a perfect candidate.” But several sentences later, he also wrote, “If Santorum does not win the nomination, the winner would be wise to listen to him.”

Plenty of liberals, meanwhile, have taken a similar “yes, but” attitude toward Ron Paul. “I have big problems w/Ron Paul on many issues,” tweeted Nation editor Katrina vanden Heuvel in December. “But on ending preemptive wars & on challenging bipartisan elite consensus on FP, good he’s in.” Timothy Egan of The New York Times noted Paul’s history of publishing racist newsletters but went on to argue that, “as the iconoclast among the toy warriors seeking to be the next president, Paul has performed an admirable service.”

Nuanced punditry is a fine thing. Agreeing with a candidate on certain issues but not others is a perfectly reasonable practice. Yet, when it comes to Santorum and Paul--whose histories on certain issues can only be described as deeply bigoted--all this “yes, but” commentary from left and right is more than a little troubling.

By now, the trail of intolerance from both men should hardly need to be restated. In 2008, The New Republic’s James Kirchick broke the story that, for years, Paul had published newsletters containing grotesque sentiments about blacks, Jews, and gays. About the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Paul’s newsletter said: “Order was only restored in L.A. when it came time for the blacks to pick up their welfare checks three days after rioting began.” Another newsletter included this speculation about the 1993 World Trade Center bombing: “Whether it was a setup by the Israeli Mossad, as a Jewish friend of mine suspects, or was truly a retaliation by the Islamic fundamentalists, matters little.” Yet another included this sentiment about gays: “I miss the closet. Homosexuals, not to speak of the rest of society, were far better off when social pressure forced them to hide their activities.”