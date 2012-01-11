Spent two hours at the end of December

on the Garden State Highway

In the ancient Ford’s trunk

nothing but my heart grown

heavier year by year

A protracted catastrophe:

the constant river of traffic

the endless business of overtaking

vicious eye-contact

with total strangers

in the adjacent lane

Driven by yearning

for its prehistoric brothers

a Jumbo climbs out of Newark

airport over marshes and lagoons

a giant smoking

mountain of rubbish

and the countless lights

of the refineries

Mile after mile of stunted trees

telegraph poles fields of blueberries

a Siberian countryside

colonized then run to seed

with moribund supermarkets

abandoned poultry farms

haunted by millions and millions

of breakfast eggs

harboring the undeciphered sighs

of an entire nation