Some guy who calls himself Newt Gingrich, when asked at a book signing today to "lay off the corporatist versus the free market" attacks on Romney, said: "I agree with you. It’s an impossible theme to talk about with Obama in the background. Obama just makes it impossible to talk rationally in that area because he is so deeply into class warfare that automatically you get an echo effect. … I agree with you entirely."

Another guy who calls himself Newt Gingrich today released the following Web ad, which attacks Romney for being a cold-hearted capitalist tool (and a variety of other things):

Yet another guy named Newt Gingrich--or rather, an independent group acting on behalf of yet another guy named Newt Gingrich--released this lengthy film about Romney as layoff king.

To quote Burt Lancaster in Sweet Smell of Success: "My right hand hasn't seen my left hand in 30 years." Gingrich is kind of famous for doing stuff like this.