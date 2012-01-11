For Putin, in other words, openly manipulating elections has been an extremely effective way of asserting, or rather exaggerating, his strength. Rigged elections, known to be rigged, are probably the cheapest and easiest way for a regime to mimic the authoritarian power that it does not actually possess and thereby to bolster its grip on the country. It takes only modest administrative capacity to rig an election; but a rigged election produces a disproportionate increase in the government’s reputation for power and control. Organizing a pseudo-election is like wearing sheep’s clothing to prove you are a wolf.

This brazen, even proud, electoral fraud was central to concealing the Putin regime’s deepest secret, which is only now becoming clear in retrospect: Rather than being misgoverned, Russia is barely governed at all. Contrary to the predominant view, Putin’s real power has never extended much beyond Moscow. Russia’s strongman was strong enough to prevent anyone from aspiring to replace him; but he spectacularly failed in his attempts to modernize his country. Putin is not the boss of Russia. It is more realistic to see him as a hostage to regional and other elites. He did not succeed in overcoming the weakness of the state. He succeeded only in hiding it to a significant extent. His vaunted vertical of power is a sham, boiling down to a grant of impunity to regime loyalists and an opportunity for some of them to ascend into a charmed circle of unimaginable riches — to steal the natural wealth of the nation with only minimal resort to violence. Putin, in short, has never exercised much control over the country, but he succeeded in creating a system that was relatively stable because it made him appear much stronger than he actually was.

IF THIS ANALYSIS of the past decade is correct, then it would suggest that Putin is in a great deal of trouble going forward — more than is commonly realized. The recent protests have shattered his carefully constructed reputation for being in control of events, which is the principal source of his popularity and legitimacy in a society where public support flows toward those who manage to persuade citizens of their unflinching grip on power. Large Moscow protests have destabilized the regime not because they drew attention to its unfairness and corruption — which was long ago universally understood by Russians — but because they demonstrated its weakness, hitherto largely hidden by the Kremlin’s showmanship from public view. Bombing is probably the best way to destroy a village; but, to destroy a Potemkin village, all that is required is to change the camera angle to reveal the improvised props holding up the flimsy façade. Last month’s post-election demonstrations were an expression of this subtle shift in perspective.

So what survival strategy will Putin adopt ahead of the March presidential elections? One thing is clear: Taking the same approach as in the past is probably not an option. Given the certainty that, on March 4, volunteer election monitors will document and immediately post online damning evidence of electoral fraud, there is no chance that Moscow’s streets and squares will remain quiescent in the face of an artificially inflated pro-Putin vote. The inevitability of post-electoral protest explains why, from the regime’s perspective, rigged elections have outlived their usefulness. Rather than conveying the power of the regime, they will provide only an unwelcome occasion for displaying the constraints under which the government now finds itself forced to operate.

Instead, Putin has two other options. He can choose to allow a genuinely competitive race, with the hope of gaining popular legitimacy by risking defeat at the polls — the step that Mikhail Gorbachev fatally refused to take many years ago. Or he can retreat behind the protection of the state security services, allowing the regime to drift into a more blatant authoritarianism.

This last option is very unlikely to succeed. A crackdown on the protesters, even if it were feasible, would carry enormous risks. True, Boris Yeltsin shelled the parliament in 1993; but Russian society was then ideologically divided and the most radical democrats supported Yeltsin in his decision to shoot. The West was also behind Yeltsin. Today, Putin can reasonably fear that shooting at crowds of demonstrators might land him in the company of Muammar Qaddafi. History shows that only politicians with a strong social support base — rooted in ideology, religion, or kinship — dare shoot at protesters.

But the other option — allowing a genuinely competitive rather than a fixed vote — is also far from guaranteed to succeed. In previous elections, Putin has been able to offer a compelling narrative to voters. In the run-up to the 2000 election, Putin, then completely unknown, used the Chechen crisis to convince Russians that he could save them from chaos and war. In 2004, he managed to make Russians believe that the choice they faced was between him and the oligarchs. The country’s most prominent and independent-minded oligarch, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was thrown in jail, and the majority of Russians preferred to believe that their president had finally snapped the chain linking him to Yeltsin’s self-enriching circle. In 2008, contrary to popular expectations, Putin decided not to run for a third term, thus implicitly promising substantial changes in the existing framework of power. In all three cases, in other words, presidential elections were framed by a dramatic public narrative that voters could easily understand.

In 2012, by contrast, Putin has no story to tell. It is unclear what public interest could possibly be served by his returning to the Kremlin. He is not coming back to handle the Chechens, because they are now allegedly his most loyal supporters: His party recently won an eye-popping 99 percent of the vote in Chechnya. Nor is he coming back to save Russians from the oligarchs, because the new oligarchs are his old St. Petersburg buddies. And all those who had hoped that the regime could be modernized under Medvedev feel humiliated, in retrospect, by their own embarrassing naïveté. The only thing that Putin can tell those who ask why he wants to go back to the Kremlin is that he has nowhere else to go. (That he needs to stay in power to protect his “business interests,” while widely assumed, is obviously not a story for public consumption.)

Putin is evidently banking on the opposition’s lack of coherence and common leadership. Before he was transferred to a new position in late December, Vladislav Surkov was, in his role as the Kremlin’s chief political strategist, busily publishing secretly recorded phone conversations in which an opposition leader trashed his colleagues. But, while the opposition is indeed split — it consists of communists, nationalists, and liberals — one of its leaders, Alexei Navalny, has popularized an ingenious strategy that may dramatically change the equation. Responding to the regime’s basic message that there is no alternative to Putin, Navalny has been insisting that any alternative is better than Putin. His strategy for the December parliamentary elections — opposed by veteran opposition leaders Boris Nemtsov and Garry Kasparov — was to urge people to vote for any party other than the ruling one. By uniting the different strands of the opposition, this approach could conceivably have profoundly damaging consequences for Putin in the upcoming presidential race — especially if he is forced into a run-off.

PUTIN IS now facing a dilemma similar to the one Gorbachev faced in the last two years of the Soviet Union. Genuinely competitive elections, assuming he would win them, might possibly rescue his collapsing legitimacy. But winning a real election nationally, while doing poorly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, would not be the end of his troubles. Afterward, he would start being held publicly responsible for his actions. The media would feel encouraged to report on his business associates and the opposition would be constantly after him, pointing out all the promises he fails to keep. And, even if he somehow clings to power, the feedback loop between his aura of strength and his popularity will have been broken forever.

Gleb Pavlovsky, a Russian political scientist and former adviser to the Kremlin, likes to tell a story about an ordinary voter he interviewed during the run-up to the 1996 election. The voter reported that she supported Gennady Zyuganov, the Communist Party candidate, but was going to vote for Yeltsin. When he asked her why she wasn’t going to vote for Zyuganov, she replied, “When Zyuganov is president, I will vote for him.” It turns out that people often support, or at least accept, a heavy-handed ruler simply because he is in charge. But, once his stature has been diminished, there is frequently no going back to the way things used to be.

Stephen Holmes is a professor of law at New York University. Ivan Krastev is a chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia and permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna. This article appeared in the February 2, 2012 issue of the magazine.