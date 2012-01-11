Remember the idea of making unemployment benefits conditional on having a high school diploma? It's back – and it looks more offensive than ever.

If you read my colleague Tim Noah's blog, you know the background already. Unemployment benefits are currently available for up to 99 weeks, depending on where you live, because the economy is still growing slowly and jobs are still hard to find. But that extension will expire at the end of February unless Congress passes and President Obama signs a bill renewing it. Obama and his allies want to do it. The Republicans say they do, too, but only if the Democrats agree to changes in the program – among them, letting states deny benefits to workers who don't have high school degrees or the equivalent or are enrolled in classes to get one.

This debate first came up in November and December, when the extensions passed previously in the economic downturn were set to expire. The Republicans eventually gave in, as part of the same bill that renewed the payroll tax break. But both measures were for two months only: Now Obama and Congress have to agree on what to do after February – and Republicans are pressing their case again.

A new briefing from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities makes clear just how pernicious that requirement could be. According to the Center, nearly half of all workers without a high school degree are older than 45 and more than a third are older than 50. It’s not clear that a high school degree will do these workers much good and, more to the point, it’s unlikely many of them could even get one. Waiting lists for high school equivalency programs are widespread, affecting three-quarters of the local programs and spanning nearly every single state in the most recent survey. And that data predates a 14 percent cut in federal funding for career, technical, and adult education in the 2012 fiscal year.