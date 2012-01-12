With national conversations about inequality and fairness in the air, I’ve been thinking about what economic justice might look like to regions. I find the late John Rawls to be the most insightful philosopher on the subject of justice, so I’ve been re-reading his great works.

First of all, Rawls argues a just society must meet a minimum standard for civil liberties--basically, those specified by the U.S. Bill of Rights. Next, access to what he calls primary goods--things we value like influence, security, income, respect--should be openly available to all. That is to say, people with equal motivation and innate talent should have just as likely a chance at attaining a position of power--like a CEO or President--regardless of the race, occupation, or level of education of their parents. In so far, as existing inequalities remain in the distribution of primary goods--because of differences in luck, motivation, and innate abilities, for example--those goods should be arranged to maximize the welfare of the worst off.

Looking across countries, it is fairly easy to gain at least a rough sense of where nations rank on Rawls’ characteristics of a just society. It’s more challenging to come up with similar measures within countries, but there are ways to evaluate Rawlsian criteria as they might apply to metros. While basic civil liberties have been formally equalized across the United States since the Civil Rights movement, and, in principle, all laws must conform to the U.S. Constitution, more subtle aspects of the democratic process are likely to vary across regions. For instance, consider what the World Bank calls “voice and accountability,” which they define as “the extent to which a country's citizens are able to participate in selecting their government.” This might include measures of voter turnout, corruption, volunteering, and the number of associations that provide public goods.

Another important measure of opportunity has to deal with access to high quality schools. According to data compiled by John Logan, blacks living in San Jose, for instance, attend much better performing public schools than blacks living in Philadelphia. As a result and for other reasons, equality of opportunity is likely to vary considerably across regions.