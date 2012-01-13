Seldom do you hear voters, journalists, or, frankly, anyone commend Mitt Romney for his authenticity. Even among his fans, words of praise for the man are typically limited to "adequate," "haircut," "electability," and "there’s nobody else." But what Romney lacks in normal human emotion, he more than makes up for with effort. Here, we’ve found some instances of Romney doing his very best impression of a human being.

Here, locked in the embrace of an eager supporter, Romney gives a broad smile while trying his best to wriggle free. Mitt’s most common strategy when feigning adoration for a supporter: The wider the eyes, the better. Nothing says I'm human like wide, unblinking eyes.