But it would also be picking up on the Obama administration’s latest statements on immigration policy. Last June, ICE Director John Morton issued a list defining those who are to get the greatest latitude in immigration law enforcement. It’s that list that COPA’s backers are proposing for their program. The Morton memo was bolstered by a subsequent announcement by Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano invoking “prosecutorial discretion” to effectively exempt from deportation students who were brought to the United States as young children and grew up and went to school here.

Ultimately, COPA is a demand to formalize the government’s implicit promises into explicit protections. In essence it asks Obama, who badly needs to recapture Latino votes, to make Napolitano’s as-yet fuzzy “discretion” and Morton’s list into something that looks like a formal administrative category.

It’s long been obvious that, as it’s currently designed, the law can’t work: Deportation of some 11 million illegal aliens, many of them with citizen children or spouses, is economically and logistically impossible and morally indefensible. Thanks to both tougher border enforcement and the recession, moreover, the number of illegal crossings of the Mexican border, like the number of illegal aliens living in this country, is sharply down—something that administration officials haven’t been shy about advertising but for which Obama gets little credit from latter-day immigration restrictionists like John McCain, who demanded that the border be “closed” (whatever that meant) before they’d discuss comprehensive immigration reform.

It’s hardly certain that the initiative can pass. Even getting the 500,000-plus necessary signatures to qualify for the ballot depends on whether the sponsors can raise at least $2 million to hire the petition circulators. And if it does pass, it will raise yet another round of questions: What if there’s a new administration in 2013? Would those who signed up for the California program, all of them by definition self-confessed illegal aliens, then make easy targets for deportation or other federal sanctions? Yet if it just qualifies, it could, as its sponsors hope, have a significant impact on the 2012 presidential campaign. One of those supporters, Mike Madrid, the former political director of the California Republican Party, is certain that the country is well ahead of Congress—his fellow Republicans especially—on legalizing a large class of undocumented immigrants. COPA, its backers hope, could send a loud signal that Washington should get on with it.

If nothing else, it would be a challenge to Obama, who’s spent the past three years dithering between brave rhetoric about bringing the undocumented out of the shadows and, until recently at least, presiding over an enforcement regime—including a record 400,000 deportations in the past fiscal year—that’s tougher than anything under George W. Bush. The deportations almost certainly cut into the enthusiastic political support from Latinos and other backers of legalization that Obama enjoyed in 2008. COPA and the California laws favoring illegal aliens that preceded it indicate that in the face of Washington’s inaction on immigration individual states could go left as well as right. More important, it makes the need for federal action all the more urgent.