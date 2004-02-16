Disciplinarian

John Edwards, pro.

When people imagine the typical John Edwards supporter, they probably imagine someone like Phil Phunn. As recently as January, Phunn was a Howard Dean man. But then one day last month Phunn wandered into an Edwards event in Iowa and heard the North Carolina senator deliver his now-famous stump speech. He was sold on the spot. "I just identified with him," Phunn recalls. "We're the same age, we've been through the same things, he just spoke to me in a way that Dean didn't—and that was before the scream." Phunn's conversion was sudden—and life-changing, to a degree. A salesman for a political-button company in Florida, Phunn had driven to Iowa to peddle Dean paraphernalia. But, after seeing Edwards, Phunn swapped inventory with the button salesman originally assigned to the North Carolina senator. For the rest of his time in Iowa, and then in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Phunn hawked Edwards buttons at campaign events.

On the day before the South Carolina primary, Phunn was trying to make a few sales at an Edwards rally here at Allen University, a historically black college on the edge of downtown. He wasn't having much luck. It was the fifth Edwards event Phunn had been to in the state, and he had just made his first sale. Phunn shook his head at the easel carrying rows of unsold buttons, some with Edwards in front of the White House, others with his face adorning Mount Rushmore. "I don't know why sales are so slow," he said. "There have been lots of students and other people on fixed incomes at the rallies, so maybe they just can't afford them." But, at $4 for one button and $10 for four, even Phunn seemed to recognize the improbability of his theory.

The more likely explanation for Phunn's sluggish sales is that his passion for Edwards actually makes him an atypical supporter. Edwards is running as an outsider—especially now that he's trying to cast himself as an alternative to front-runner John Kerry—and, from a distance, pundits have all but christened him the most compelling candidate in the race. "Is it just a matter of you getting around the country and having everyone hearing you that stands in your way now?" a clearly smitten Chris Matthews asked Edwards on "Hardball" Tuesday night. But, up close, Edwards's presidential bid doesn't feel like an outsider's campaign. Unlike other outsider candidates, like the freewheeling Howard Dean or the straight-talking John McCain, Edwards is a remarkably disciplined, on-message politician. And, unlike the Dean and McCain campaigns, both of which became crusades for their respective parties' souls, Edwards isn't articulating an ideological vision very different from those of the other Democratic candidates. Which is probably why the people in closest proximity to the Edwards campaign, from its supporters to its traveling press corps, tend not to be as passionate about the candidate as those who surrounded McCain in 2000 or Dean this election. But, as Edwards's victory here in South Carolina and his second-place finish in Oklahoma on Tuesday attest—and as the vanquished McCain and the tottering Dean can certainly confirm—sometimes passion is overrated.

It's probably inevitable that any presidential campaign, experienced day after day, would begin to seem monotonous. But, as Edwards barnstormed across South Carolina this past week in an all-or-nothing bid to win that state's primary, his campaign, far from resembling a no-holds-barred crusade, felt more like a highly regimented slog.Each day, Edwards would do at least three events—logging more than 650 miles on his campaign bus as he traveled all over the state—and each event would be virtually identical.