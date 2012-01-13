In light of last week’s job numbers, Wonkblog ’s Ezra Klein asked what Washington should be doing to boost the economy. Infrastructure investment, he said, is the “obvious winner.” He is not alone. Economists, policy makers and politicians (on both sides of the aisle) agree that a pretty good bet for positive economic growth is investment in infrastructure. With all of this (rare) agreement on an investment target, what is Washington doing to encourage infrastructure investment?

So far, not much. With Washington mired in partisan nit-picking, states and metro areas are fulfilling their roles as centers of economic and policy innovation by experimenting with investment agendas for economic development. One recent example is in New York; in early December Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the creation the New York Works Infrastructure Fund, and last week a $1 billion investment in the revitalization of Buffalo.

Intended specifically to jumpstart the New York state economy, the New York Works Fund is a $1 billion fund that will leverage public and private dollars to create $10 billion in direct capital investment and create thousands of jobs through building and maintenance of a variety of infrastructure projects. The fund will raise $1 billion from pension funds and private investors. In addition, the state will frontload capital investment, moving $700 million from projects planned for 2013 to 2012, and $300 million from the Port Authority directed to infrastructure projects in New York City.