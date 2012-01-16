Mitt Romney’s new Spanish-language ad is cliché to the point of absurdity. Narrated by Mitt’s youngest son, Craig, it packs an impressive amount of feel-good stock footage into thirty seconds. A little girl grins, the sun flashing in her eyes, on a tire swing. Silhouetted against the sunset, a man raises an American flag while a youngster salutes. A smiling family enjoys a bountiful meal around the dinner table. “The United States represents liberty and opportunity, where anything is possible,” Craig says. He explains that his father has lived those American values, and a succession of Hispanic politicians talk up Romney’s plans for jobs and national-security. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, looks into the camera and says: “Romney cree en nosotros” (Romney believes in us). When the whole thing is over, the viewer is supposed to feel warm and fuzzy about Mitt—but instead, I was left asking: What about immigration?

And that’s what makes this otherwise cookie-cutter ad so bizarre. The spot is unremarkable but for its omission of the most important, high-profile issue facing Hispanics. That omission raises the question of why Romney would bother to release such an ad in the first place—if he ignored the issue in his English-language spots, hardly anybody would notice, but its absence in a high-profile Spanish-language release, just weeks before the Florida primary, is striking.

Romney has two good reasons for avoiding the issue. First, it seems the ad isn’t aimed at Hispanics generally, but at Cuban-Americans specifically. Nearly 70 percent of all Cuban-Americans live in Florida (where the GOP primary will take place on January 31), the ad specifically mentions national security (a subtle nod to Castro), and the three politicians who appear in the ad are all Cuban-Americans. And Cuban-Americans are more heavily Republican than other Hispanic groups—all the more reason why, especially in a primary season, they are more likely to be the intended target for Romney’s Spanish-language outreach.

But there’s a broader reason why Romney can’t mention immigration, even in a Spanish-language ad: He has little to say to Hispanics on the issue that they’re likely to want to hear. Romney has taken a hard line and harsh tone on immigration. He uses the ugly term “illegals” in GOP debates, has promised to veto the DREAM Act, and recently accepted the endorsement of anti-immigration superstar Kris Kobach--the Kansas Secretary of State and architect of the toughest state immigration laws in the country (he co-authored the notorious laws in Arizona and Alabama). In fact, Kobach is scheduled to appear alongside Romney today as the candidate campaigns in South Carolina.