In the wake of the economic chaos brought on by the 2008 financial crisis, there have been widespread demands for accountability. And just last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared that it had taken a bold step to hold certain individuals involved in the meltdown responsible for their actions. On Friday, December 16, the SEC charged six former executives of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with securities fraud, accusing them of misleading investors by understating the extent of their exposure to risky subprime mortgage loans. The action was remarkable because so many past SEC enforcement actions have consisted of a “no admit, no deny” settlement with a financial institution, where, without going to trial, the firm agrees to pay a fine—but also avoids either admitting or denying any legal wrongdoing. This time, though, was different. The SEC singled out high-level figures and accused them of fraud.

The SEC’s Director of Enforcement, Robert Khuzami, stated clearly that “all individuals, regardless of their rank or position, will be held accountable for perpetuating half-truths or misrepresentations about matters materially important to the interest of our country’s investors.” This declaration seemed like a direct response to critics of the agency, who have alleged that it has let the worst of Wall Street’s corporate leaders off the hook. But the SEC’s action, while a welcome development, is probably not the bold move that Khuzami’s statement would suggest—and it’s no indication that personal accountability for the 2008 meltdown has finally arrived.

The SEC’s claims in this case are compelling. Graphics posted on the agency’s website show that as of the second quarter of 2008—that is, just before the meltdown started—both Fannie and Freddie were understating their subprime exposure by hundreds of billions of dollars. That understatement concealed the fact that Fannie and Freddie were far more deeply involved in the subprime market than they were letting on. When that market tanked, they went into a tailspin. Since 2008, over $150 billion in taxpayer money has been spent bailing them out.

But even if the SEC’s allegations of misrepresentation are true, they won’t bring about just retribution for the 2008 meltdown’s main villains. When it comes to the 2008 crash, Columbia law professor John Coffee told me, Fannie and Freddie are “second tier in terms of culpability.” Republicans like to claim that the two agencies caused the housing bubble and financial meltdown, but that’s untrue. In fact, Coffee pointed out, the very term “subprime” originally referred to financial products that Fannie and Freddie wouldn’t touch—that is, until they were goaded by their competitors and shareholders into entering the market. As NPR’s Planet Money team explained in an excellent series last year, the two mortgage giants only entered the subprime market “after much hand-wringing and internal soul-searching,” because their (private) shareholders were attacking them for losing so much market share to subprime lenders.