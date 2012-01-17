More fundamentally, the right of privacy is now all but unchallenged. Almost half-a-century after Griswold v. Connecticut, not even Rick Santorum proposes outlawing birth control methods that nearly every heterosexual woman has used or will use at some point in her life. The news that the traditionalist Catholic ex-Senator from Pennsylvania had suggested that contraception “is counter to how things are supposed to be” was enough to bury under a heap of ridicule whatever slim chance he had to win the nomination. In the modern U.S., once a demand for justice gets widely accepted as an individual right, its victory becomes all but certain. As the woman suffrage, birth control, and black freedom movements triumphed, so will those who campaign for legalizing gay marriage.

Thus, contrary to the whims of lazy pundits, the waning of enthusiasm for battling over “social issues” is not due to higher concerns about jobs, the deficit, and the economic future. As President, George W. Bush, despite his born-again convictions and eloquent speeches crafted by his fellow evangelical Michael Gerson, could not slow, much less reverse the erosion of support for the Christian Right.

Part of its decline is due to the absence of effective, well-known leaders. Two decades ago, evangelical conservatives could look to charismatic men like Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson to raise hefty sums, build sizeable national organizations, and generate fear as well as loathing among liberals. But few Americans outside their own circle would recognize any of the key figures who organized the meeting last week that endorsed Santorum. That may be a blessing of sorts. One of them—Donald Wildmon, the 73-year-old founder of the American Family Association—made headlines in the past by calling for a boycott of Disneyland because it hosted an annual “gay day” and demanding that Sears pull its ads from the original Charlie’s Angels.

But the emptiness at the top of the movement reflects a gradual hollowing out at its base. At Glenn Beck’s prayer meeting cum political rally in August 2010, the average age of the participants was somewhere in the late fifties or older: White and gray hair and spreading midriffs predominated in the nearly all-white crowd. It may have been the first Washington rally in history at which a majority of the participants were resting on portable folding chairs.

Put simply, the Christian Right is getting old. According to the largest and most recent study we have of American religion and politics, by Robert D. Putnam and David E. Campbell, almost twice as many people 18 to 29 confess to no faith at all as adhere to evangelical Protestantism. Young people who have attended college, a growing percentage of the population, are more secular still. Catholicism has held its own only because the Church keeps gathering in newcomers from Latin America, Africa, and Asia, few of whom are likely to show up at a Santorum rally. To their surprise, Putnam and Campbell discovered that conservative preachers infrequently discuss polarizing issues from the pulpit. Sermons about hunger and poverty far outnumber those about homosexuality or abortion. On any given Sunday, just one group of Christians routinely grapples with divisive political issues: black Protestants, the most reliably Democratic constituency of them all.