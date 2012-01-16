Most politicians stretch the truth. But few do it as blatantly, and shamelessly, as Mitt Romney has been during this presidential campaign. Romney hasn't simply been fibbing or parsing his answers carefully. He has been saying things that are plainly untrue, over and over again.

It happened twice during Monday night’s debate in South Carolina. First Romney claimed that President Obama “doesn’t have a jobs plan yet.” He’s made statements like this before. But Obama does have a jobs plan. He unveiled it in early September, in a nationally televised address to a joint session of Congress. Obama even called it the “American Jobs Act.”

The proposal called for extensions of unemployment insurance and payroll tax breaks, spending on school renovation and other public works, as well as targeted tax breaks designed to increase employment. It received widespread praise from economists, who predicted that, if enacted, it would boost employment moderately.

Romney may not like the plan and, surely, he is entitled to make his best case against it. But that's a lot different from suggesting the plan doesn't exist.