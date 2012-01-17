It's easy to imagine the anxiety of Mitt Romney's advisers when debate crowds get as rowdy and bloodthirsty as the one attending last night's Republican affair in Myrtle Beach. Romney has shown that, even more than most politicians, he is unable to resist the gravitational pull of what he imagines his audience's id to be, which has led to some of his more unfortunate pronouncements. As it became clear that the Myrtle Beach crowd was in the mood to boo the mere mention of Mexico and Ron Paul's anti-interventionist pitch and to cheer Newt Gingrich's racially-tinged smackdown of Juan Williams, Romney's advisers had to be wondering what Romney would offer up as a crowd-pleaser. Well, one bit of red meat that he contributed that I'm surprised isn't getting more attention is his attack on the Obama administration for opening the way to negotiations with the Taliban. Not long ago, Romney was saying that it was time for us to get out of Afghanistan, declaring at the CNN debate in June that "it's time for us to bring our troops home as soon as we possibly can" and that "we've learned that our troops shouldn't go off and try to fight a war of independence for another nation." This caused dismay among the more hawkish elements of the Republican establishment, and Romney has over the past few months moved to a more ambivalent position -- looking ahead to the day when we can leave Afghanistan while at the same time attacking Obama for, well, preparing to leave Afghanistan.

But it seemed to be going a step further for Romney to be categorically opposing any negotiations with the Taliban -- contradicting one of his foreign policy advisers, as the debate moderator noted -- when it's hardly inconceivable that whoever wins in November will be having to, in some form or other, be talking with the Taliban. Here's the exchange:

BRET BAIER: Governor Romney, should the United States negotiate with the Taliban to end the fighting in Afghanistan?

ROMNEY: Of course not. And Speaker Gingrich is right. Of course you take out our enemies, wherever they are. These people declared war on us. They've killed Americans. We go anywhere they are, and we kill them. And the -- the right thing for...