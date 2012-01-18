What do Republican voters think of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell? What about income inequality? There are certainly more scientific ways to take the temperature of a political party, but we have found the audience reactions at recent GOP debates somewhat instructive. The following clips, all taken from the past few months of debates, show the statements that caused audiences to cheer or boo. So what gets the Republican Party riled up these days? Likes include: waterboarding, executions, and Andrew Jackson’s belligerence. And some dislikes: gay soldiers, sexual harassment accusations, and any attempts by Ron Paul to get inside the head of our enemies.

On May 5th, audience members cheered as Pawlenty, Santorum, and Cain raised their hands in support of using torture—or as Cain called it, “enhanced interrogation.”

On September 7th, Rick Perry’s record-setting 234 executions as Governor of Texas were met with a shameless display of enthusiastic applause from the seats of the Reagan Library.

For those whose bloodlust wasn’t sated by Rick Perry’s impressive body count the previous week, Wolf Blitzer decided to toss out some red meat in the September 12 debate. “Should,” he asked, “society just let [an uninsured healthy 30-year-old who suddenly needs urgent medical care] die?” The vocal faction of Tea Party Express: “Yeah!”