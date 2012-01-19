For some of us at TNR, the most surprising aspect of yesterday’s Great Internet Blackout wasn’t the crushing recognition of just how often we head to Wikipedia—it was noticing the strange political bedfellows forged by SOPA, the House's Stop Internet Piracy Act, and its Senate analogue PIPA. In this hyper-partisan political climate, seeing Michele Bachmann on the same page as Nancy Pelosi, and Rupert Murdoch agree with avowed-liberal Patrick Leahy was unusual (and somewhat refreshing). Below are a few examples of where major politicians and companies (not to mention Justin Bieber) fall on the issue:

ANTI:

Andy Samberg, Aziz Ansari, and Trent Reznor

A group of “artists and creators” including SNL’s Andy Samberg, comedian Aziz Ansari, musician Trent Reznor, and author Neil Gaiman have attached their names to an open letter to Congress opposing both SOPA and PIPA.

Michele Bachmann

In a speech on October 20, Rep. Michele Bachmann—leery of any big government regulation that mght stifle entrepeneurship—expressed concern that anti-piracy legislation might open the door to “innovation-stalling lawsuits.”

