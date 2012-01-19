Forget Mitt Romney's tax returns and Newt Gingrich's marriage. Here's the most important news of the day, via John Gallagher of the Detroit Free Press:

Michigan's unemployment rate in December declined another half-percentage point to 9.3%, the state's lowest rate since the 8.9% rate recorded in September 2008, said the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. And data released Wednesday confirmed that 2011 marked the first year since 2000 that Michigan posted a net increase in jobs.

Other economic reports this week of strong U.S. manufacturing and also increased per capita economic output in metro Detroit could be indicating a fuller recovery ahead.

Michigan's economy, like the nation's economy, is still pretty weak: The state suffered huge losses, dating back to before the recession, because of the decline of the auto industry and all of the jobs associated with it. According to Michigan State University economist Charles Ballard, whom the article quotes, the state has regained only 12 percent of the 800,000 jobs it has lost between 2000 and 2010. You can see that driving around the state. Even in prosperous cities like Ann Arbor, where I live, strip malls are full of closed businesses.

But recovery clearly seems to be underway, most likely because the auto industry is growing again. Government statistics show that the big job gains were in manufacturing and business services. Anecdotally, all three of Detroit's carmakers seem to be doing well now, adding shifts, reopening plants, and adding jobs. (They're also making pretty good cars, although, as you may have heard, the Chevy Volt has some battery problems.) According to a new economic growth index that the Brookings Institution put together, Detroit last year ranked ninth among the nation's 57 largest metropolitan areas.