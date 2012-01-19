Heidi Sinclair, an internal medicine hospital specialist in Louisiana, noted that her hospital set up a discharge clinic to reduce avoidable hospital readmissions in anticipation of the law's delivery system reform pilots. Maggie Kozel, a pediatrician and teacher in Rhode Island, has seen more young adults - including her own children - who have now been able to get health insurance through their parent's insurance plans. Chris Lillis, an internal medicine physician in Virginia reported that his practice has received an increase in reimbursement thanks to the law’s primary care support provisions.

Particularly touching was a message we received from Ann Drum, a physician in Alabama, who has devoted her career to caring for the underserved. Dr. Drum suffers from a chronic illness herself, and, because of the regular and expensive intravenous therapy required for her disease, she was in danger of losing her health insurance as she approached her lifetime cap on coverage. The Affordable Care Act's provisions which ban lifetime caps mean that she and her patients need no longer live in fear of losing their health insurance because they are too sick.

There are many other stories too: A Tennessee specialist noted that his hospital has embarked on a major reorganization to focus on maximizing quality of care and reducing costs – all in anticipation of the law’s accountable care organization pilot programs. A Florida physician who owns a small private practice expressed relief that their state is finally getting grant support through the new public health prevention fund, to improve the screening and treatment of conditions such as hypertension. A North Carolina intensive care unit physician, who has seen heartbreaking cases of his patients denied care by insurers, told us of his sense of victory when he discovered the law provided his patients much needed protection.

Our personal correspondence conveys but a few of the many ways that physicians are starting to see the beneficial impact of the Affordable Care Act in their working lives.

That’s not to say physician enthusiasm for reform is universal -- far from it. Different specialties have different financial interests at stake. Like everyone else, physicians also hold diverse ideological views regarding the proper role of government and private enterprise in the health care system.

Physicians are also similar to the general public in another way: While physicians are extremely knowledgeable about the health care systems in which they work, they’re not particularly knowledgeable about health care reform. Having spoken to thousands of physicians about health reform, we can attest that this is the case across regions, ages and ethnicities, and specialties. An important reason for this uncertainty has been the ineffectiveness of public education efforts to explain what the Affordable Care Act really does.

This is also an anxious time for physicians, for patients, and for others with strong stakes in American health care. Physicians are under new pressures to join larger care organizations and to adopt new technologies such as electronic health records. Physicians are unsure how their reimbursements will be impacted in the coming years. Health reform provides a plausible target for these anxieties, even though the law often has little to do with the underlying causes of physicians’ worries. Additionally, when physicians see persistent or new problems (e.g. rising insurance premiums in the last year or continued political shenanigans over Medicare’s Sustainable Growth Rate “doctor fix”), many blame Obamacare. Ironically, problems like these are often precisely the difficulties that the law seeks to address.

Will doctors support health reform? We suspect that the ultimate answer to this question won’t come from the thrust-and-parry of partisan debate. Doctors will support the new law to the extent that it becomes visible in their everyday lives, and make these lives better.

We believe that physicians will embrace the Affordable Care Act because the new law helps to address many critical issues that have long concerned physicians and patients—abuses and market failures in the provisions of health coverage, rising numbers of uninsured patients, variable quality, poor coordination of care, the erosion of primary care, and the lack of focus on prevention and public health. As the law’s main provisions kick in, physicians will see that it is, indeed, a big step in the right direction. We are sure that the new law will attract serious criticism. Real on-the-ground progress will provide the best rebuttal.



Harold Pollack is the Helen Ross Professor at the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago and advisor to Doctors for America. Vivek Murthy is an attending physician at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, as well as president and co-founder of Doctors for America.

Update: The original version of this article included three groups that endorsed portions of the House or Senate bills, but did not support the final version of ACA: The American College of Surgeons, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists, as indicated here. We apologize to these organizations for our error —Harold Pollack