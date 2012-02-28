In Gulag Boss, unlike in the Gulag literature written by prisoners—among them, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich or Varlam Shalamov’s The Kolyma Tales—the Gulag is not defined by a numbing anti-reality, in which men lose all sense of time and reason. For Mochulsky, the Gulag is the very place where Soviet man can fully realize himself, where work-plans can be fulfilled by 150 percent and the prized “Red Flag Order of Labor” can be won. The NKVD, the Stalin-era secret police force that is Mochulsky’s employer, and which would become the KGB in 1954, comes across as nothing so much as a state-run industrial concern simply trying to build a rail line.

Rarely are a book’s most nominally boring passages the most revelatory. Mochulsky trucks in dirt to build an approach for a rail bridge, convinces the prisoners in the Briansk Woods camp to cut more lumber, and pushes the 95th camp unit to lay so much rail track they win the May Day Socialist Competition in 1941. In many places, the reader half expects the saggy-faced Leonid Brezhnev to break in with a five-hour speech on how many bulldozers the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant produced this year. In The Life of the Mind, Hannah Arendt wrote that “The deeds were monstrous, but the doer … was quite ordinary, commonplace, and neither demonic or monstrous.” Mochulsky takes that observation one step further: there may be something monstrous that exists in some ambient, higher plane, but even within that universe, most deeds are themselves ordinary and commonplace.

In Mochulsky’s Gulag, responsibility for carrying out true horror, which comes randomly and opaquely, is parceled out to a few, such as the mad, alcoholic executioner who briefly haunts Mochulsky’s camp life. It is telling how Mochulsky pains to distance himself from that ruined man—“I was secretly happy when I received a new appointment and left this constant, unwanted interlocutor,” he writes. No, he wants to say, he is something else, an ingenious and hard-working Communist who is only concerned with using his smarts to fuel the Soviet war effort against the Nazis.

Mochulsky puts himself at the center of every drama—the smaller, more quotidian the better—and shows up just in time with the ingenious, self-reliant fix. He casts himself as a sort of Soviet proto-MacGyver, cleverly fudging a report here or repurposing some wood there. It is the normal self-aggrandizement of the memoirist, filtered through the particular utopianism of those who came of age during the revolutionary period. He criticizes the weaknesses of the Soviet system—the inefficiencies, the poor food supplies, the plodding bureaucracy—but is always careful to paint those lapses as failures of implementation, not of design. It’s a familiar motif from throughout Russian history: the nobles may be unworthy, but the tsar remains wise.

When Mochulsky first arrives at Pechorlag, the prisoners sleep on branches on the bare ground, exposed to the unforgiving Artic cold. Many die. One day, a friend of Mochulsky who works as a guard in another camp asks him, “What kind of labor re-education is going on with these prisoners if they are all just dying during the winter?” It is a fair question. But rather than confront its underlying truth—that the very idea of “labor re-education” is a cruel, manipulative absurdity, and so there is no kind of labor re-education going on at all, nor will there ever be—Mochulsky sets out to build barracks and a mess hall so the prisoners can get enough sleep and food to fill their work plans.