Winship

Corak

The debate is pretty technical. Winship concludes by saying his criticism of the "Great Gatsby" chart wasn't "the main criticism I had with Krueger's speech," which smells to me like retreat. On the Freakonomics blog, Justin Wolfers calls it for Corak. In my own research I have relied on work by both Winship and Corak, and I respect both economists.

2.) Oxfam has a new report on global income inequality. The countries where incomes tend to be most unequal are "emerging market economies: South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, China, and Turkey." Countries where incomes tend to be most equal are the most developed ones with higher incomes: France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Australia. The United States is a conspicuous exception. You can read the whole report here.