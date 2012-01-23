Every four years, it seems, one of the major issues in the U.S. presidential campaign is how many languages the candidates speak, the implication being: the fewer, the better. This year, we’ve seen Newt Gingrich knock Mitt Romney for speaking French, as well as general mockery of Jon Huntsman for his displays of speaking Mandarin Chinese. In 2004, it was John Kerry who was derided by George W. Bush for being a Francophile who “looks French.” And in 2008, Barack Obama faced criticism for his upbringing in Indonesia.

It’s tempting to suppose this is an expression of a boorish—and typically American—lack of interest in other languages and cultures. More specifically, one smells an unreflective jingoism among Republicans. Does the GOP think that part of being serious Presidential timber is to speak only English? That’s probably an oversimplification. In general the issue is not whether a presidential candidate speaks more than one language—it’s which languages he speaks and how.

The knocks on Romney and Kerry for speaking French are, for example, rooted in a particular problem that Republicans have with Europe. The idea is that by speaking that language, they may have inhaled some of the socialist political philosophies, not to mention the anti-American ideology, associated with France. Gingrich, by contrast, hasn’t received any flack for learning some Spanish. (This, despite having previously dismissed the language of Cervantes as “the language of living in a ghetto.”) A further thought experiment: How would Republicans feel about Romney if he spoke a gruff, confident German? Note that this would have been less likely to have been spun as seeming vaguely disloyal or un-American; it would have seemed, to most, rather cool.

Huntsman, meanwhile, has been mocked for speaking Chinese partly because he has been somewhat showy about it, and partly because the language lends itself to that kind of “look at me!” presentation in being such a challenge to English learners. Huntsman’s Mandarin competence looks less un-American than ostentatious, geeky. Presumably a more humbly-borne competence in that language would be seen as a plus for someone vying for the Oval Office at a time when China is playing an ever larger role in the world. (And as a historic matter, knowledge of Chinese is certainly not a disqualification for the presidency: Herbert Hoover and his wife spoke some Chinese after having lived there for a year and change, often using it in the White House when they didn’t want to be understood.)