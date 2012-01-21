Though I don’t think I ever predicted a Mitt Romney win in South Carolina – I’ve been trying to avoid the punditry game best I can – Newt Gingrich’s huge upset there requires me to make a concession anyway. For several weeks now, I’ve been making the counterintuitive argument that Romney was not necessarily the favorite of the “moderates,” because so many Romney supporters I met in Iowa and New Hampshire were in fact brimming with loathing for Barack Obama, and saw voting for Romney as the surest way to make Obama a one-term president. I met more such Romney supporters this week in South Carolina – one, Greenville resident Dan Watson, described Obama, simply, as “the worst kind of socialist.”

But the story of Gingrich’s remarkable victory is that there were even more South Carolina Republicans who don’t so much want to replace Obama as they want to knock him out, as Gingrich charmingly pledged to do this past week. They have convinced themselves that Obama is such a threat to the republic that only someone of Newt’s gumption and fortitude can take him down. There is an irony in this for Romney – he trains all his rhetoric on Obama, warning voters how the president wants to transform the country into a European nanny state, yet in South Carolina such talk only convinced voters that someone bigger was needed for the job. Newt "has got guts,” said Carmen Louw, a sales and customer service employee in her fifties who calls Obama an “abomination” and who came to see Gingrich Saturday at a middle school on the outskirts of Greenville, where she also voted for him. “Newt can get things done. He has the tenacity. He’s going to stand and speak his mind and not get backed into a corner. Romney is too wishy-washy -- he talks like a politician. He always agrees with the last person who spoke. So I think, 'what are you saying? Where are you really?' I don't know where he is." Gary Fain, a 64-year-old mechanical engineer, put his theory of Newt's necessity way: "Things are such a mess with the debt and the economy that it'll take a really strong guy to stand up to all of them in Washington. Sure, I worry about him being so polarizing, but it'll be such a battle no matter what that we've got to get someone strong."

The best articulation of this dynamic actually came not from a Gingrich supporter but from a Republican couple supporting his rivals that I met at Tommy’s Country Ham, the Greenville restaurant where Romney and Gingrich narrowly averted a Dodge City showdown Saturday morning after having both scheduled photo ops for the same time. Romney, of course, was the one to blink, showing up earlier than scheduled; when I got there Newt had the place all to himself, while hundreds of his supporters engaged in a mostly friendly shouting match outside the place with the Romney troops still present. Among those milling outside were Ron and Carole Walters. She planned to vote for Santorum and he for Romney. But they understand well why so many of their fellow Republicans were moving to Newt.

“It’s his fieriness,” Carole said. “He gives people a voice. People have been so frustrated the past few years, not being able to do anything. We’ve all been told to shut up.”