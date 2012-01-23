This is one of those Mondays with too much news to cover. South Carolina and the Republican primaries. The State of the Union. Ryan Lizza’s fascinating look inside the Obama administration. And two incredible football games. But I want to talk about a feature story from Sunday’s New York Times, which isn’t about any of those things except that, in a sense, it’s about all of those things. Well, all of them except football.

The article is about the iPhone and why Apple, which once upon a time built its computers in the U.S., decided to manufacture the devices elsewhere. Apple still employs 40,000 people in the U.S., comprising about two-thirds of its total direct workforce. But that’s a small fraction of the 700,000 contractors who work on designing and producing the iPhones. Nearly all of those workers are overseas.

The article, by Charles Duhigg and Keith Bradsher, is difficult to summarize. If you care at all about the economy and future of the American workforce, you should read it for yourself. But the main takeaway is that other countries, particularly China, offered Apple something not available here: A cheaper, more compliant workforce. This anecdote captured the situation well:

One former executive described how the company relied upon a Chinese factory to revamp iPhone manufacturing just weeks before the device was due on shelves. Apple had redesigned the iPhone’s screen at the last minute, forcing an assembly line overhaul. New screens began arriving at the plant near midnight.

A foreman immediately roused 8,000 workers inside the company’s dormitories, according to the executive. Each employee was given a biscuit and a cup of tea, guided to a workstation and within half an hour started a 12-hour shift fitting glass screens into beveled frames. Within 96 hours, the plant was producing over 10,000 iPhones a day.

“The speed and flexibility is breathtaking,” the executive said. “There’s no American plant that can match that.”

Actually, it would be easy to rouse American workers at midnight for this sort of thing – if you were willing to pay them enough. But it would probably cost a lot more here in the U.S. and you probably couldn’t push them as hard. (For the record, Apple spokesmen disputed the account, saying it would have violated the terms of their contract and Chinese labor law. Make of that what you will.) Apple executives also say they can't find enough skilled workers in the U.S. But, as the Economic Policy Institute has pointed out, plenty of college graduates are out of work right now. That suggests, again, the problem may not be a lack of skilled labor, at least entirely. It may be a lack of cheap skilled labor.